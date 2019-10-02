Amherst pet of week, Chance

Chance 

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

This is Chance. He came in with another dog that has been reclaimed.

Chance will make someone a wonderful companion. He says, “Pick me!” Chance is neutered and now fully vetted. He is medium sized with a thick coat and ready to go home now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

