This is Chance. He came in with another dog that has been reclaimed.
Chance will make someone a wonderful companion. He says, “Pick me!” Chance is neutered and now fully vetted. He is medium sized with a thick coat and ready to go home now.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
