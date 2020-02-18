Amherst pet of the week: Boo Boo

Boo Boo 

 Submitted

Boo Boo is a sweet girl. She is approximately 6 years old and weighs 55 pounds. She was surrendered when her owner became ill and could no longer care for her.

Boo Boo would love to get out of the shelter. She lived with several cats, is current on rabies vaccine and is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

