Amherst pet of the week: Beans

Beans 

 Submitted photo

Beans is a fun-loving cat that loves to run around.

She would do best in a home that is strictly indoor with maybe one or two cats due to a few ongoing medical conditions.

If you are interested in Beans, please email us and we will discuss her needs further.

We would love for someone to take this little girl home and give her the love she deserves.

The adoption fee for all cats and kits is $40 each.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

