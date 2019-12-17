From Staff Reports
Amherst Town Council recognized the winners of the Amherst Christmas Parade during its Dec. 11 meeting.
Girl Scout Troop 1069 was honored for picking the Dec. 6 parade’s theme through a contest. Parade winners also received plaques.
Amherst County Special Olympics won the top float award and Mount Olive Baptist Church came in second. Temple Christian School’s marching band won the Band award, Madison Heights Elementary School’s drum, drill and flag team won the Dance/Flag award and the ‘Burch Family Supporting Our Veterans’ parade entrant won Grand Champion: Best Use of Theme and Grand Champion: Best Overall awards.
Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the event was a success after a year off due to weather and it appeared everyone had a great time. Town Manager Sara Carter complimented the town staff working together to help bring the parade forward with some changes, including a new route, and said the efforts were “phenomenal.”
Ruritan Club names Ruritan of the Year
At a recent community dinner of the Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club, member Jeanne S. Floyd was presented the 2019 Ruritan of the Year award.
Club president Ron Tomlin presented the award to Floyd. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month and also sponsors a community dinner on the second Tuesday of almost every month, which is open to the public for a cost of $8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.