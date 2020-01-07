From Staff Reports
The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society will host Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Bill Barker, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Barker, a well-known Jefferson interpreter who has played Jefferson for more than 35 years, is expected to tackle a variety of topics in the role. The program, which is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Trust, is open to the public with no admission fee. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Light refreshments will be served.
For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, museum director, at (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherst countymuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.