From Staff Reports

The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society will host Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Bill Barker, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

Barker, a well-known Jefferson interpreter who has played Jefferson for more than 35 years, is expected to tackle a variety of topics in the role. The program, which is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Trust, is open to the public with no admission fee. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Light refreshments will be served.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, museum director, at (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherst countymuseum.org.

