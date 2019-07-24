Sweet Zander has been with us for a while now. He came in with barely any hair and very irritated red skin. Zander never let that get to him and his sweet and happy disposition always shined through. His skin has improved and his hair is coming back in. Zander is a young guy with high energy and he’ll need an active family. Zander seems to love everyone and everything (he hasn’t been tested with cats) and is happy all the time. Zander is available for adoption now.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.