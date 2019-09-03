Phillip was brought in by a kind officer who found him as a stray. He appeared to have possibly been living somewhere on a chain, although that is not known for certain.
Phillip has become a fast favorite. His adorable looks match his fantastic personality.
He has some skin issues but a local vet believes they are related to a flea allergy. He is dog-friendly and currently is being fed nutritious food to help him get back into shape. Phillip is available for adoption now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.