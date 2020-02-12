Petey

 Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Amherst County

Petey is an adorable Jack Russell terrier/heeler mix who has a stubby half tail that wags constantly. Petey is approximately 30 pounds.

A friend of his owner’s was keeping Petey, but already had two dogs of their own. When the landlord said only two dogs, and Petey’s original owner couldn’t take him back, he was surrendered to the shelter.

Petey is a great boy and available now.

