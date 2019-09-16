Mako is another sweet little boy who was born at the shelter on April 15. He is a shy guy at first, but he sure does love being petted! He was recently sharing a room with several other kittens, so he does just fine with multiple friends.
The Humane Society of Amherst County is located at 318 Shelter Lane and can be reached at (434) 946-2340 or by email at HSofAC@gmail.com. Visit the website, Facebook and Twitter. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.petfinder.com.
