Pet of the Week, Brody

Brody 

 Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Amherst County

Pictures don’t do Brody justice. This big guy is gorgeous and has the personality to match. Brody lived with kids and other dogs without any issues. He is available now. His colors are magnificent but you can see that better in person. The adoption fee and vetting includes: exam, distemper, rabies, deworm, flea protection, three-way heartworm test and alter.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments