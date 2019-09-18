The Amherst chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23.
Sally Glynn, of the local chapter, read the Constitution during the Sept. 11 Amherst Town Council meeting and accepted a resolution from Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle. The Amherst County School Board also honored the occasion during its Sept. 12 meeting and the Amherst County Board of Supervisors formally recognized the celebration on Sept. 17.
The aims of the celebration are to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the document in September 1787 and informing people of its importance as the basis for America’s heritage and the foundation for its way of life, according to a press release from the local chapter.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
