The Amherst Mountain Biking Club has established about three miles of trails so far in its network of bike paths through the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park in Amherst.
Alex Motley, the club’s president, told Amherst Town Council last week the group has had about 30 volunteers work on the trail system. The club is taking donations and plans to build a bridge over the Rutledge Creek, he said.
Council earlier this year approved a lease allowing the club to use dozens of wooded acres within the park for the trails. Motley said the club is seeking grants for its bridge project and he is excited about more recreational opportunities in the town.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.