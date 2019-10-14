The Amherst Mountain Biking Club has established about three miles of trails so far in its network of bike paths through the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park in Amherst.

Alex Motley, the club’s president, told Amherst Town Council last week the group has had about 30 volunteers work on the trail system. The club is taking donations and plans to build a bridge over the Rutledge Creek, he said.

Council earlier this year approved a lease allowing the club to use dozens of wooded acres within the park for the trails. Motley said the club is seeking grants for its bridge project and he is excited about more recreational opportunities in the town.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Load comments