New-York-based guitar Ross Martin player returns to Amherst for a concert with multi-instrumentalist Adam Larrabee, titled “Roots and Jazz.” The performance is featured in Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc.'s Amherst Java and Jive Series at Second Stage Amherst, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
In New York, Martin subs as the onstage guitarist for 'Hadestown' on Broadway and plays guitar for the children’s television show, 'Clifford the Big Red Dog.' In the touring world, he first came to Central Virginia playing on the Prism series at C-ville Coffee in Charlottesville in the Matt Flinner Trio and more recently as a duo with Grant Gordy.
Martin said in a news release from AGAR in 2017 he was invited friend Walter Hawkes, a composer and trombonist, to come to Amherst to play with him for a big fundraising party at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Walter writes music for a PBS television program on which Martin plays guitars.
While playing at Second Stage he said he his saw his mother and the family of his future wife, Amaranta Viera, sitting at a table. Viera first came to Amherst in November 2006 to teach at Sweet Briar College and to sing a concert at the Amherst County Museum with two Baroque music friends, Charles Weaver and his wife, Elizabeth Baber.
"It was before we ever met, I was just moving east from Colorado then,” said Martin.
Amaranta said for years after she and Ross started dating in 2012 they somehow failed to point out to their families, who had not yet met in Amherst, lived five minutes from each other.
That has changed, especially since Ross and Amaranta's son, Nate, was born.
“It’s just that all roads lead to Amherst!” said Ross’s mother, Jerrie Martin, who lives on South Main Street, in the release.
Adam Larrabee was raised in Connecticut, taught at New England Conservatory of Music and toured from Turkey to France before moving to Charlottesville. Now, he plays and records with numerous ensembles, and teaches guitar, mandolin, banjo and small jazz ensemble.
Ross and Larrabee met last summer teaching in Colorado, and decided they would enjoy working together again.
Ross Martin said: “I am knocked out by how many musicians and artists live and work in and around Amherst, and in Central Virginia. I thought my parents moved to this small farm town. They didn’t tell me about VCCA and Second Stage and AGAR.”
