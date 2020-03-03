Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) and Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church will present Olivier Messiaen’s ‘Quartet for the End of Time’ at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Messiaen, a composer, was an inmate of a German prison Camp in Silesia during World War II. Performers on this work will be permanent members of LIYA String Quartet David Feldman, who plays cello, and violinist Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk with guest artists Tad Hardin on piano and Cassandra Hibbard on clarinet. Messiaen wrote the work in 1941. Lynchburg musicologist and pianist Naomi Amos will introduce the concert with a visual powerpoint lecture.
The work’s unusual instrumentation was chosen for the composer by circumstances, as Massiaen was forced to write with both available instruments in the prison camp and musicians suitable for the quartet in mind. Messiaen played piano on the premiere with other prisoners on clarinet, violin and cello.
Messiaen had been in the French Army when he was captured and imprisoned by the Nazis in 1940. Lynn Kable, director of AGAR, asked the group to play this concert for AGAR in Amherst after learning that they had played it last season at Liberty University.
“Composer Frank London first introduced me to this piece in 1994 on a CD when we were both working on a theatre work with Tamar Rogoff in Ivye, Belarus. I also spent many summers in Silesia, now Poland, in the late 1990s, and have grown to have enormous respect for the passion and determination that must have gone into the creation and performance of Messiaen’s ‘Quartet for the End of Time,’ Kable said in a press release.
Northminister Evangelical Presbyterian Church is located at 106 Clearview Road in Madison Heights.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
