From Staff Reports
Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) and The Janet Lowrey Gager Community Concert Series will present “What the Living Do,” a free concert at Memorial Chapel at Sweet Briar College on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.
Featured performers are French mezzo-soprano Sophie Delphis and pianist Anna Billias in a concert featuring songs by Debussy and Ravel, as well as words of American female poets set to music by composer Ricky Ian Gordon. The final set of the concert will be made up of joyous French Cabaret music from the 20th century.
AGAR is producing the concert in collaboration with the Janet Lowrey Gager Community Concert Series. No ticket is required.
Delphis, a native of Paris, France, received her bachelor’s degree with honors from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and her master’s degree in voice performance at the University of Michigan, where she was an Andrea Person Voice Scholarship recipient. Delphis has performed with the iSING Festival, UMS (University Musical Society), National Sawdust, Bronx Opera, Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble, Opera Pomme Rouge, Floating Tower and Monk Parrots, among others.
This upcoming season Delphis will be performing with Bare Opera in New York and Opera on the James in Lynchburg. In addition, she enjoys collaborating with composers, improvisers and theatre artists on new works. Delphis can be heard as a soloist on the Grammy Award-nominated Naxos recording of Milhaud’s Oresteia trilogy, produced by UMS in association with the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, and as the mother/witch in the original English cast recording of Matti Kovler’s ‘Ami and Tami.’ She currently resides in New York City.
Billias trained as a concert pianist at the Prokofiev State Academy of Music in Donetsk, Ukraine (originally the Prokofiev Conservatory of Music) and graduated with advanced degrees in both performance and instruction for piano. During her school tenure, she performed with the school’s symphony orchestra where she was a featured soloist and frequent accompanist throughout the Donetsk Oblast.
Billias was invited to perform in Paris, France, for the International Music Forum in the fall of 1997, and was a prizewinner in the Prokofiev International Piano Competition in 1995 where she competed against pianists from across Europe. She received her D.M.A. in piano performance from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester.
Billias has performed in numerous concerts at Sweet Briar College, Hampden Sydney College; Lynchburg College; Liberty University; Randolph College; Shenandoah Conservatory; James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University, Washington and Lee University; in London, England; and in Paris, France; Crimea, Russia; and Donetsk, Ukraine. She has performed in Lynchburg for fundraising events for the Forte Chamber Music Festival, Opera on the James, and for the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra.
Billias has been invited to judge CVMTA competitions and is a frequent jurist for musical events in Amherst, Lynchburg, and Charlottesville. In 2010, she premiered a performance of Joelle Wallach’s ‘Daughters of Silence.’ She is currently an adjunct assistant professor of music at Sweet Briar College and a lecturer in music at Washington and Lee University.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.