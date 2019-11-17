Amherst drama

Logan Scruggs (in blue) and Colson Davis (in green) act out a scene as part of the Amherst County High School's "Us and Them" production. 

 Photo courtesy of Andrew Wilds

Amherst County High School's theatre department recently placed third place in the state with its production of "Us and Them" at the Virginia Theatre Association. 

VTA is a statewide theatre festival that involves 70 schools. Patricia Emmert, the Amherst theatre program's director, said the students' feat on Nov. 2 is an "incredible accomplishment" and praised their performances. 

