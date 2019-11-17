Amherst County High School's theatre department recently placed third place in the state with its production of "Us and Them" at the Virginia Theatre Association.
VTA is a statewide theatre festival that involves 70 schools. Patricia Emmert, the Amherst theatre program's director, said the students' feat on Nov. 2 is an "incredible accomplishment" and praised their performances.
