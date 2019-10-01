The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society and Amherst County Recreation and Parks Department has announced an afternoon of playing croquet will be held Sunday, October 6, starting at 2:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Amherst. 

Instructions will be provided for those wishing to play. Quoits, a ring toss game with a history back to ancient Greece, and Graces will also be available for younger children’s participation at the event. The free event takes place at 401 North Main St. in Amherst. Cookies and lemonade will be available.

For additional information call (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

