This years Madison Heights Pre-Majors All-Star team included five Nelson County ball players who played a major part in the team getting to the state championship game tournament.
The team ran into two tough teams and was eliminated after two days, losing to Halifax, 10-8 and 9-5 to Charlotte County.
“Our Nelson players this year were Zach Ponton, Thomas Huffman, Cameron Banton, Jake Ballowe and Brian Garcia,” said Madison Heights manager Matt Stinnett. “Zach has been part of our program for the last three years. Thomas, Cameron and Jake have been a part of our program for the last two. This year was Brian’s first year as a part of our program.”
Early in last Friday’s opening game for Madison Heights, Garcia was playing in left field and made a hustling, on-the-run catch to slow up a Halifax rally.
Stinnett had praise for Ponton’s relief pitching Friday and for Banton getting the start Saturday against Charlotte County.
“Thomas [Huffman] was our starting center fielder and No. 3 hitter for us,” said Stinnett. “He was the General of our outfield. He is a great kid, who is very coachable. Brian Garcia was our starting left fielder in Game 1, and our starting third basemen in Game 2.
“As I said these young men of Nelson County have been an important part for our program the last couple years. Thomas, Cameron, Jake and Brian can return next year, and I look forward to seeing them all next year. Unfortunately, this was Zach’s last year with us, due to his age”said Stinnett. “I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors, and I want to thank him for his dedication to this program.”