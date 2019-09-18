Nelson County High School opened the school year with a new athletic director who fills the shoes of Kevin Walker.

Walker has moved into the assistant principal position at NCHS. Dee Shaver filled in as interim AD last year.

The new director is Greg Mullins, who brings his enthusiasm to the position along with new ideas for the school.

Mullins answered a few questions from the Nelson County Times sports desk.

Q: What high school attended?

A: Pound High School, Class of 1996

Q: What sports played?

A: Football, 4 years

Baseball, 4 years

Basketball, 2 years

Q: What college did you attend ?

A: University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wise, VA

Bachelor of Arts, History, May 2000

Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA

Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, December 2016

Q: Any background as an athletic director?

A: Coached for 23 years, including 8 years as a head football coach, 5 years as a head coach, and assistant coaching experience in football, baseball, basketball, track, and wrestling

Assistant Athletic Director, William Campbell High School, 2 years

Assistant Athletic Director, Rustburg High School, 4 years

Q: What goals have you set for Nelson sports as you start your first year with the Govs?

A: 1. Become service-minded and give back to our community through projects with our elementary schools and other community partners.

2. Compete at a very high level with great effort and enthusiasm.

3. Conduct ourselves in a manner and compete at a level that will make Nelson County High School and the community of Nelson County proud.

“Our goals for our athletic programs at Nelson County High School are to compete at a very high level with class and composure while helping our student-athletes to become productive, skilled, and responsible citizens,” said Mullins.

