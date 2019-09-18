Nelson County High School opened the school year with a new athletic director who fills the shoes of Kevin Walker.
Walker has moved into the assistant principal position at NCHS. Dee Shaver filled in as interim AD last year.
The new director is Greg Mullins, who brings his enthusiasm to the position along with new ideas for the school.
Mullins answered a few questions from the Nelson County Times sports desk.
Q: What high school attended?
A: Pound High School, Class of 1996
Q: What sports played?
A: Football, 4 years
Baseball, 4 years
Basketball, 2 years
Q: What college did you attend ?
A: University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wise, VA
Bachelor of Arts, History, May 2000
Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA
Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, December 2016
Q: Any background as an athletic director?
A: Coached for 23 years, including 8 years as a head football coach, 5 years as a head coach, and assistant coaching experience in football, baseball, basketball, track, and wrestling
Assistant Athletic Director, William Campbell High School, 2 years
Assistant Athletic Director, Rustburg High School, 4 years
Q: What goals have you set for Nelson sports as you start your first year with the Govs?
A: 1. Become service-minded and give back to our community through projects with our elementary schools and other community partners.
2. Compete at a very high level with great effort and enthusiasm.
3. Conduct ourselves in a manner and compete at a level that will make Nelson County High School and the community of Nelson County proud.
“Our goals for our athletic programs at Nelson County High School are to compete at a very high level with class and composure while helping our student-athletes to become productive, skilled, and responsible citizens,” said Mullins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.