The Nelson County trio of softball players, Ambyre Taylor, Kaylah Faris and Courtney Klingler, helped lead the Amherst Belles All-Star team to the state championship game but the girls came up a bit short as Amelia nipped Amherst, 8-7, on July 16 in Rustburg.
On the night before the same two squads also battled, this time in an offensive explosion with Amelia winning 21-19 in the semifinals game.
Taylor was the starting pitcher for the Amherst team while Faris and Klingler patrolled the inside of the infield at shortstop and second base, respectively.
The two teams battled like champions the entire game with the score flipping several times.
Each team turned in several outstanding defensive plays and when errors were committed it wasn’t because of a lack of hustle.
In the end, Amherst came back to tie the contest at 7-7, but Amelia managed one run in the bottom of the sixth inning and that would stand to win the game, 8-7.
Klingler went one 1 for 3 at the plate while posting an RBI.
In the state semfinals, the Nelson trio combined for five RBIs.
In the tournament’s opening game, Amherst defeated Halifax, 13-5. Amherst rolled over Bedford Metro 29-8 in the second game and in their third match, the Belles outslugged Prince Edwards, 20-19.