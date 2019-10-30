The Govs football team lost to William Campbell last Friday in Naruna, 60-26.
Nelson’s offense was George Brown and Felix Rodriguez as they scored two touchdowns each while place kicker Manny Meras booted a pair of extra points.
The Generals wasted no time scoring by posting 20 first quarter points and by intermission was sitting on a 33-14 advantage over the Nelson team.
Rodriguez lead the Govs' rushing attack with 84 yards followed by Brice Wilson with 27.
Brown took to the air 33 times and connected on 15 throws for 191 yards with receiver Jamel Rose accounting for 89 yards while Wilson recorded 74.
On defense for Nelson, Aveon Tabb posted 4 solo tackles while teammate Cole Koschara added another interception to his stats.
The Govs record is 4-5 as the Nelson team will host the 6-2 Appomattox Raiders on Nov.8.
