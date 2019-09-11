The Lady Govs volleyball squad ended the week with a 3-1 win over Buffalo Gap just a few days after losing again to Amherst, 3-1.
Nelson defeated the Lady Bisons, 26-28, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
“A slow start, but gained momentum as the match went on,” Nelson coach Vicki Crawford said. “We are still trying to find our rhythm and confidence. We showed great improvement in execution.”
Nelson stat leaders were Dominique Morrison with two blocks and kills apiece, Megan Seitz with 10 kills and 12 digs and Hailea White’s 18 kills.
Mariah Butler had five kills while Ainsley McGarry tallied four kills. Abbey Foley filled the stat sheet with 23 assists, four aces and seven digs. Kate Strong notched 13 assists and five digs for the Lady Govs.
Staci Taylor and Lauren Armstrong also got into the action, with nine and 10 digs respectively.
Earlier last week Amherst once again topped the Nelson team with scores of 21-25, 27-25, 18-25, 17-25.
“After losing a player to illness, we had to make some adjustments in the line up. Everyone stepped up and did a great job,” Crawford said. “The enthusiasm and competitiveness was great. Even though we didn’t win I felt like it was a victory for them to realize that it takes a whole team to compete. This team is showing a great desire to compete.”
Nelson stat leaders were Ainsley McGarry with four blocks, Dominique Morrison’s six blocks and three kills along with Hailea White’s 11 kills.
Mariah Butler had eight kills for the Lady Govs while Kate Strong tallied 11 assists and six digs. Abbey Foley produced 12 assists, Kolbi McGarry had eight digs and Lauren Armstrong lead the team with 16 digs.
