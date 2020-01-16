By Lee Luther Jr.
Nelson County Times
Bad weather forced the Govs’ trip to Dan River to be delayed by one night last week and when the two squads hit the floor Dec. 8 it was a good old fashion Dogwood District battle as the Dan River team nipped the Nelson boys, 59-58.
The Govs got off to a slow start and was quickly in the hole being down 14-7 in the first quarter and by halftime the Wildcats were sitting on a 32-18 advantage.
“We struggled to find rhythm in the 1st half and were not ourselves on defense, we let their physical style of play bottle us up,” Nelson coach Brian Wilson said. “I challenged our guys to up their confidence and play with the swag that I know they possess and meet physical with physical and get back in the game.”
Nelson turned the tables in the second half by out scoring Dan River, 40-27, but fell one point shy.
“We were able to play really solid defense and finish on the offensive end and put ourselves in good position to win the game. We wouldn’t let any excuses impede us from doing what we had to do,” Wilson said. “We know we need to put 4 quarters of basketball together each night and we will. Dan River is a really athletic group of kids and they are used to winning games.”
Jaren Purvis poured in 19 points along with 14 rebounds, Houston Carter added 13 points and Brice Wilson posted 11.
Last Friday the Govs pounded the Chatham team 63-34 behind a 25 point perfromance from Wilson and Purvis contributed 12.
“We were able to start fast then maintain our composure through some adversity and finish the game strong like we want to do. We are a really close team and the players really care about each other,” Wilson said. These boys are a lot of fun to watch when they are playing and having fun. We know we are a good team and we are continuing to find our stride.”
It was an exciting night for Gov senior Thomas Harris as he scored the first points of his career and, according to Wilson, the players and fans were very excited.
