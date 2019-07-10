The Nelson Dixie Boys All-Stars defeated Madison Heights, 8-4, last Friday in the opening round of the state tournament with two days hosted at the Madison Heights complex.
Friday’s games were five innings each and were used to seed the teams for Saturday’s single elimination games.
Saturday’s winners would travel to Charlotte County to face the top two teams from the group of four teams.
The ultimate winner will represent Virginia in the Dixie Boys World Series to be held in Aiken, South Carolina.
In the second seeded game on Friday, Nelson lost 7-3 to Motley, the No. 1 seed, going into Saturday’s games.
Facing elimination and the chance to battle for the state crown Nelson had to face Madison Heights again on Saturday.
Nelson looked dead in the water as it trailed 9-1 but an eight-run explosion in the sixth frame changed the game.
It was close but not enough as Madison Heights would nip the Nelson squad, 10-9.
Caleb McCormick and Quintin Page collected a pair of hits each.
Dom Bailey scored two runs for Nelson while Landon Thacker, McCormick, James Allen, Kevin Micklem, Tre Terry, Page and Kevin Knight scored runs.
Nelson used four other pitchers as Allen and Kevin Knight recored two strikeouts each.
Also on the Nelson squad is Hunter Hansen, Mason Hansen along with manager Brandon Page and assistant coach James Allen.