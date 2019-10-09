The Nelson cross country team has run in only two meets this season as two others were canceled.
For first year Nelson coach Michael Chambers, who is still learning about cross country, keeping up with his team is the easy part.
Chambers has four female runners and a pair of males representing the Govs cross country program.
“Turnout was small on the guys side this year. While we wish to have more, I am very grateful for the two that we do have and could not ask for better quality student-athletes to have on the team his runners,” said Chambers. “Every sport goes through up and down years. I do believe that turnout will increase over the next few years to come.”
Chambers breaks down his small roster of runners.
Female runners
» Savannah Lawson: “She is our highest rated returner. She qualified for the state meet last year and will look to repeat that again this year. She is a great leader on the girls side and sets a good example each practice.”
» Madison Jenny: “Maddie is another returner from last year. She is a hard worker who gives her all no matter what I ask of them at practice.”
» Ella Manthey: “Ella is another hard worker who is looking to make strides from last year. Her and Maddie will push each other at practices and in meets. They do a good job of working off of each other and it helps both of them improve.”
» Savannah Averitt: “This is Savannah’s first year of cross country. She is new to the sport but ready and willing to face any challenges that I may throw in front of her.”
» Leah Moyer: “Leah is also a newcomer and a freshman. Leah is learning the ropes of what it takes to be a successful cross country athlete. She continues to improve and make strides in each meet we run in,” said Chambers.
Male runners
» Julian Jiminez: “Julian is our lone returning male. Julian is incredibly hardworking and will be looking to qualify for the state meet this year. Julian has all of the tools and is working to put them together to move to the next level.”
» Ramiro Chavez: “Ramiro is new to cross country and we are glad to have him. He has had a crash course in what it is to be a cross country athlete but has met every challenge with grit and determination,” said Chambers.
