The Lady Govs volleyball team picked up a pair of wins with both by a 3-0 sweep last week that included a fomer Nelson player returning to coach the opponents.
“Former volleyball player from the state championship team Madison Carter is now the head coach of Alleghany. She returned to Nelson to take on the Lady Governors,” said Nelson coach Vicki Crawford. “It was a great match. I am so proud of Madison for the work she has put into her program. It was so great to see her in a head coaching role. Her players performed well giving us all we could handle. We stepped up and showed great competitiveness when we were down. Little things still haunt us but with hard work hopefully we will correct them before district play next week.”
» Combined games Nelson stats: Ainsley McGarry, 3 aces 13 kills, 5 blocks; Kolbi McGarry, 3 aces, 11 digs; Hailea White, 2 aces 24 kills, 17 digs; Mariah Butler, 19 kills; Staci Taylor, 18 digs, two aces; Abbey Foley, 36 assists, 6 digs; Strong, 33 digs, 5 assists; Dominique Morrison, 6 kills, 5 blocks.
“A good match to start the week. Still down a player due to illness, we have really come together as a team.” said Crawford. “Everyone is understanding their roles and beginning to execute the game plan. We still need to work on defense at the net and digging balls.”
