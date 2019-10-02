The Lady Govs volleyball won all three matches last week with wins against Buffalo Gap, Dan River and Chatham.

The week started out with a 3-1 victory over Buffalo Gap.

“After a slow start, we performed very well,” said Lady Govs coach Vicki Crawford.

Against Dan River the Nelson girls lost a close 25-27 opening set but rallied to take the next three.

“We had to make the long bus ride to play Dan River,” said Crawford.” Again we started out very slow, but quickly recovered to get the win.”

The week ended with a 3-2 battle against Chatham on the Nelson court.

“We played the best set we played all year in set 1,”said Crawford. "Then we had a mental let down and gave Chatham momentum to come back. I was very proud of our team for staying competitive and not giving up, and being able to get a very important district win.”

