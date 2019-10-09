The Lady Govs volleyball squad is riding a five-game winning streak after sweeping William Campbell and Charlottesville 3-0, both on the road last week.
According to Nelson coach Vicki Crawford, her girls will have a tough contest Oct. 8 when Appomattox comes to Nelson County.
“I am hoping with our recent success that we have gained confidence to carry us through the remainder of the season,” said Crawford.
Nelson defeated William Campbell 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 behind Abbey Foley’s four aces and 12 assists. Hailea White filled the stat sheet with two aces, nine kills and five digs while Megan Seitz also tallied nine kills. Dominique Morrison had three kills and four blocks and Ainsley McGarry notched three kills and four blocks. Kate Strong finished second in the victory with 11 assists.
White led the way in the Govs’ 25-5, 25-8, 25- 17 win over Charlottesville with six aces and 12 kills. Foley added two aces, three digs and led the team with 15 assists. Strong tallied two aces also and had 12 assists and three digs while Seitz had two aces, six kills and four digs. Mariah Butler earned four kills, McGarry had four kills and three blocks. Lauren Armstrong had eight digs.
