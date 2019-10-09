The high flying Gretna Hawks football team unloaded its offensive explosion on the Nelson boys last Friday and when the smoke finally cleared the Govs were on the wrong end of a 67-20 whipping in a Dogwood District affair.
It was the largest score for the Hawks this season who are sitting on a 4-1 season.
Nelson treated its fans to a early first period score when quarterback George Brown threw a perfect pass to a streaking Brice Wilson and after a successful two point conversion the Govs were looking good at, 8-0 after Kavin Carter carried half of the team on his back into the end zone for a two pointer.
The Brown to Wilson pass play was the flavor of the night as the duo connected three times in the end zone.
Wilson ended the night with 175 yards and was busy with other duties with four punts for a average of 38.5 yards per kick with his longest, a 46-yarder.
Before the half Brown floated a pass into the corner of the end zone but the Hawks leaped to take the interception along with a 34-8 lead.
The Govs ended with 321 yards of offense as Brown was the leading rusher with 33 yards on a dozen carries.
Felix Rodriguez added 28 yards on the ground followed by Aveon Tabb's 26 yards.
Recording solo tackles for the Govs defense were, Carter and Alex Duvoli with seven each, Rodriguez and James Johnson posted five each while Brandon Jamerson contributed three.
The Govs, 3-3, will hit the road this Friday as they will head to Dan River to battle the Wildcats.
"We started off strong Friday but were not able to maintain consistent play," Govs head coach Matt Hicks said. "We told our guys that In order to perform Friday we have to work better to Prepare Monday through Thursday. That starts right at the top with me as the head coach and goes down to everyone else in the program. We will take this weekend to look at film and make adjustments. Then we will work hard to game plan next week and have a great week of practice as we prepare for Dan River."
