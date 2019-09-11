The Govs football team lost its home opener to Page County last Friday, 46-14, to even its record to 1-1.

Brice Wilson grabbed four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown while teammate Brandon Jemerson had one catch but that was good for the Govs’ final score.

Felix Rodriguez rushed the ball 10 times for 76 yards.

“One of the keys that our staff has been talking about is consistency. This will be key to the success of our program this season and every season there after, Nelson coach Matt Hicks said.

“To be successful we must be consistent each week in preparing as hard as we can for an opponent, he added. “To be successful in game we must be consistent in how we execute each play.

“As we grow and mature as a team this consistency will lead to sustainable excellence. I know at our best we are an excellent football team and there are many examples of that even in a tough loss. I also know that we have another opportunity next week to prepare hard and then go out and execute Friday vs. Fluvanna.”

Get weekly Nelson County news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments