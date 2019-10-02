It took eight years and two years removed from the Dogwood District but the Govs football squad finally recorded a district victory with a 58-42 win last Friday against Altavista.
Scoring touch downs for Nelson were, George Brown with 3, Felix Rodriguez with 2, Aveon Tabb, Kavin Carter and Brice Wilson.
“It was awesome to see the joy from our players getting there first district win in almost a decade. Our offense took a major step forward and it was great to see such an explosive night from them,” said Nelson head coach Matt Hicks. "Our defense came up with several key stops against some very dynamic playmakers. We have to continue to stress consistency in all we do and use this as just another opportunity to learn from and build on. We know that this is only the beginning of our first year back in the Dogwood but it was great to see it begin on a positive note.”
This Friday will be a tough test for the Govs as the Gretna Hawks fly into Lovingston for a district contest.
