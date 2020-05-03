Refurbishment to the Nelson County High School track began April 28 and, despite some early hurdles, is expected to breathe some new life into the program.
“It’s just going to make a big difference in terms of the quality that our kids will be practicing on and competing on when we do host track events,” Greg Mullins, athletic director at Nelson County High School, said.
Mullins said the track was past due for an upgrade. The typical life for a track is between 10 to 12 years and the track at the high school has gone several years past that without any major improvements.
He added it is a result of normal wear and tear and everyday use from not only students and student-athletes who use the track daily but for community members who use it as well.
Michael Chambers, head coach of the indoor and outdoor track teams, said over the years the school has settled with patching the track here and there as certain spots of the rubberized surface began to wear down, exposing the asphalt underneath. The project has a price tag of more than $200,000.
“You can imagine as you run on it and try to compete, asphalt is much less comfortable to run on,” Chambers said.
He likened it to repairing shingles on a roof. You can only patch it so many times before a clean slate is required.
Currently, the high school hosts one meet per year within the Dogwood District. Mullins said a better quality track would open the door to potentially host larger meets.
It also opens the door to having an outdoor invitational should the school decide to host one. He noted most outdoor invitationals go to larger facilities.
In addition to improvements being made to the track, the runways for both the pole vault and long jump areas as well as the triple jump are being upgraded.
“Whenever you update a track it makes it easier to potentially host track meets. When you put out there you have a newer facility, it makes it more likely that other teams will want to visit your track,” Chambers said.
Chambers added if the school does host more meets, that opens up the program to make revenue off those competitions, turning it into a money generator rather than just a money spender.
Both Mullins and Chambers said the improvements being made to the track benefit not just the track team, but almost every student who attends Nelson County High School who will use the track at some point during their time at the school.
“As a track coach, I kind of see our program as being a training ground for all other sports. I love taking athletes from other sports, helping them get in shape and being at their best level of athleticism for their sports,” Chambers said.
The track is estimated to be complete within six to eight weeks. However, Mullins noted the timeline is dependent on weather, especially when it comes to laying the rubberized coating as warmer temperatures will speed up dry times.
The project has run into an early issue after learning that the base in some areas of the track are inadequate and must be fixed before the five layers of rubberized surface can be laid down.
During an April 30 Nelson County Board of Supervisors meeting Nelson Schools’ Superintendent Martha Eagle said the division would come back before the board with a new bid to fix the base once more information is known.
Also, schools currently being shut down has brought the project a silver lining. The work originally was scheduled to begin at the end of May, but the school was able to push the timeline up.
“Normally we wouldn’t be doing this project at this time because there would be kids there and the track would still be used for classes,” Mullins said. “We moved the timeline up because of the closure just to try and make sure it was done in time for what we hope will be school opening for the 2020-2021 school year.”
He said the extra month will give the school a safety net to hopefully have the track done in time.
Chambers said athletes in the fall most likely will be able to use the new facility first.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
