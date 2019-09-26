Make your voice heard ... vote
If you are a political junkie and you live in Nelson County you look forward to Wednesday when you get your Nelson County Times and you immediately open it up to Letters to the Editor to see what Bob Dewey has to say this week.
The one thing he always gets right is his emphasis on “we the people.” And how do “we the people” get heard? By voting, that’s how. In presidential elections, generally about 60 percent of us vote. In the last congressional election in 2018, just about 50 percent of us voted and the last time that happened was 1919.
In November of this year, Virginia has a very important election, and Tim Hickey and Jennifer Lewis deserve our support. But in the last election for the General Assembly, 47 percent of us voted. You might think that the politicians don’t listen to you or they are all corrupt and they probably count on you not bothering to vote. Want to change that? Then vote.
But what would Mr. Dewey think if “we the people” woke up from our slumbers and instead of voting for a return to the time before the 17th Amendment, they voted for universal access to health care, a wealth tax, a sustainable energy future with no pipelines going over our mountains, sensible gun legislation, a sensible immigration policy and a living wage for a lot of our citizens. What would Mr. Dewey think then?
It’s in your hands folks. If enough of us pull that lever things will change.
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
The wall, Saudi oil and turbines
Well, our president is now getting his wall. He’s using military funds so you can almost bet some veterans will not be getting the benefits they earned while serving our country. Our small-handed bully of a chief executive will hardly care that he has disturbed precious desert landscapes and probably pushed some species closer to extinction to get his joke of a wall.
During the past week, Greta Thunberg and her friends have tried to move the U.S. Congress off its proverbial backside to deal with a climate rapidly becoming deadly to many species, including the human one. The children are now the ones making sense. They are looking forward to the planet they will need to live in and finding it lacking. Time for some serious changes. Actually, past time, but we’ll take what we can get.
In Britain, some folks are getting tired of the lying charlatan who is now sitting in the prime minister’s chair. It is amusing to read the European responses to his baseless claims for Brexit. A second referendum would solve all the problems, but the tiny men pushing this radical change in Britain’s place in the world will not dare it. They know their plans will shatter on the rocks of public opinion. In the meantime, it is sad to see how Donald Trump has made blatant lying an acceptable way of doing foreign policy for not only the U.S. but for anyone with a low enough character to indulge.
The Middle East is still smoldering as different countries wonder who did actually attack the Saudi oil installations a week earlier. In thinking about it, I find it very unlikely that the attack originated in Iran. Had it done so, the weapons would have had to traverse the rather empty and heavily monitored airspace over the Straits of Hormuz. They should have been spotted.
Did the Yemenis launch the attacks as they claimed? Did another power launch the attacks to further destabilize the Middle East or financially reward themselves? Once you start looking at these possibilities, the attackers easily range all the way from Russians and Americans through Israelis and Iraqis to the Yemenis who may or may not have used Iranian weapons.
Of all the groups, I question direct Iranian action more than any other. They don’t want a fight with the U.S. near as much as the U.S. wants to start another war to prop up the outlaw Israeli government and domestic oil export prices. As I mentioned recently, a war over the entrance to the Persian Gulf will make U.S. (and Russian) crude much more accessible to skittish tanker companies. I don’t know if we’ll ever find out who did attack the Saudis, but right now it could be any one of many parties. Don’t eliminate anyone.
I was rather pleased to see Dominion Energy announce plans to build a 220-turbine offshore wind farm off the Virginia coast. I’m waiting to see activity before getting too excited, but I must compliment the company for at least a feint in the right direction. The company is still proposing the horrible Atlantic Coast Pipeline that will introduce millions of more tons of fossilized carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and for that they will continue to earn my scorn. When I read that this atrocity has been abandoned, I’ll be likely to invest in and become proud of this leader in Virginia industry. ’Til then, we can do so much better and our children deserve better.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
Unfaithful to the Constitution
At the beginning of each new session of Congress, each senator and representative “swears or affirms” that they will “support and defend the Constitution of the Unites States, against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” While state and local officials accept the same character of affirmation, they are designed by the state or local governments. One consistent preamble is the support and defense of the Constitution of the United States.
Should one then not ask, why some 14 states, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington and the District of Columbia, have voted to join in a “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” designed to amend the Constitution of the United States with regard to the election of the president, without following proper Amendment approval procedures? Some 11other states are also legislatively considering it.
Concurrently, why are the leaderships of the House of Representatives and the Senate not holding the respective representatives of those states in violation of their oath of office when they are not speaking out in defense of the Constitution and its provisions that this “Compact” would improperly amend? This “Compact” is a more serious threat to the character of the nation than the 16th and 17th Amendments and the 1937 Supreme Court Social Security Act Opinion, which have given us the political mess we face today.
The “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” is a serious threat to our Founders’ concept of a government “Of, By and For” the people. If political operatives can change the Constitutional provisions regarding the election of the president without following the Constitutionally provided methods for amendment and generally keep it hidden from citizen view.
What’s next? The Second Amendment?
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
