Remaining hopeful amid a pandemic
Recently, it has come to my attention, the number of people, out of hopelessness and fear, who are considering suicide during these challenging times. If you’re overwhelmed with worry and despair, this letter is to you.
My parents went bankrupt when I was 16 years old. It was profoundly humiliating to go from upper-middle class to being evicted. To go from shopping anywhere I wanted, to shopping at thrift stores. To go from watching my mother write a check for a shopping cart full of groceries, to checking pockets and under sofa cushions for spare change.
The stripping away of those things that constructed my “image” as immature as it was - was incredibly painful. I’d call it “being taken down to the studs”. Yet as difficult as it was, it was in that pit of despair where I found Jesus, or better said, where Jesus found me. That torturous experience changed my life completely and there isn’t one thing about it I regret or that I would take back.
26 years ago, my husband nearly died of a ruptured appendix. We had three small children and I was pregnant with our fourth. I was the only one able to care for my husband, (unable to work for 6 months) our children, and our homestead. I knew what it was like to lose everything, so in many ways I was better prepared to walk through the valley of the shadow of ‘death’ again, because this time I had been walking with Jesus for decades, and my hope, confidence, and trust in Him was greater than ever.
All of this to say, you’re going to be OK; everything is going to work out. There’s new life after loss. Don’t be ashamed to ask for help. Don’t hesitate to call upon Jesus.
CATHERINE CRABILL
Irvington
Assessing America's spot in the viral sweepstakes
As far as the viral sweepstakes goes I think we are the clear winner. No one is going to catch the horror bestowed on the American people by the inept and delusional Trump administration. With almost 1,500,000 cases and almost 90,000 deaths and a daily new case count still above 20,000 (as of the date of this letter submitted May 17) we have earned as Fintan O’Toole wrote in the Irish Times a sentiment probably never before uttered when speaking of the once great United States: pity.
No matter what our president or his lackeys say, we are failing in every aspect of our response and it is anyone’s guess what the ultimate human cost of that failure will be. Pity, never in my 70-plus years did I ever expect that sentiment for my country. Never.
It is said the Trump campaign staff is trying to present a better image of him. Let me suggest a picture of him departing the White House with a suitcase in each hand. That would be an image a vast majority of the American people would rejoice over.
The next three countries in the viral sweepstakes are also now decided. Russia, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, are all led by the worst kind of people. Today, so many insecure people want an authoritarian boss to make them feel good and tell them what to do. It is up to the rest of us, the adults in the room, to do better. We can rise above the mire of Trump’s swamp. Let’s do it.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
Looking ahead to the 2020 election and its many implications
I will respond to the Thomas Nelson's question in the May 14 issue. He asked "What would Biden do to make life better in America?"
To start, Biden would support a government that values and believes in science. That would: impact attempts to address the impending doom of climate change; encourage effective mitigation of the current virus pandemic; eliminate idiotic suggestions that windmills cause cancer, that injecting disinfectants into the body or using Hydroxychloroquine will prevent or cure COVID-19; and prevent degradation of the environment.
Biden's administration would re-establish America's leadership in the world. He will not alienate our longstanding allies. He will make American leadership great again.
Biden would not jeopardize national security to get "dirt" on a political opponent from a foreign country, which is illegal. There would not be any waste of money on "the wall." Funds would be spent wisely on health care and education. Biden would respect our laws - that no one is above the law is basic to our legal system.
Tariffs would not be used as a political ploy. Trump claims that China pays the tariffs. He assumes that we are too ignorant to realize that it is the US citizens and businesses that pay the tariffs. Biden will bring honor, civility and empathy back to the presidency. Citizens will feel that the interests of the country are paramount and not the interests of the president.
Our governmental institutions (FBI, CIA, CDC, Justice, VA, etc.) would be respected and supported with a responsible administration, not by the likes of Attorney General Barr. Inspector generals will not be removed for political reasons.
Can't we do better than Trump?
TOM WHEATON
Roseland
Two camps divided on COVID-19
There is a funny cartoon and in it Doc Brown and Marty are sitting in the DeLorean and Doc Brown says don’t set it for 2020. We have been hit by a pandemic and over 30 million people have lost their jobs. There seems to be two camps in reaction to this and there is one thing they both agree on. It did not need to happen.
One camp says its all a conspiracy. The Chinese created it in a lab to defeat America, the virus is just another means to remove Donald Trump from office, it is a hoax and will magically disappear after the election. The other camp says we should have reacted sooner, Trump didn’t want to spook the markets, the administration has hollowed out the government of experts because they aren’t loyal.
It does not take a genius to see that neither camp is helpful. The virus has already killed close to 100,000 of us and could kill a lot more. The virus does not belong to any political party. The economy is not a light switch you can turn off and turn on again. Most of the people who have lost their jobs can ill afford to as they were barely getting by to begin with.
To the conspiracy camp I would say thinking that there are vast forces allied against you does not help you find solutions. To the let us affix blame camp, litigating the past does not do much better. Mistakes were made, even Democrats would have made mistakes, even you would have made mistakes. If the pandemic continues and more people lose their jobs, we are in real trouble and all of us are going to be poorer for it for many years to come.
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
A time of reflection while looking ahead to Election Day
The coronavirus is putting the nation through hell, but maybe, “We the people”, will step back and reflect. Are we today the nation governed by it’s people, envisioned by our founders?
When you consider that a major political party has proposed legislation in the Congress to reduce the importance of exercising our responsibility to govern to essentially a “pre-printed postcard”, the dream of our founders is under attack.
The purpose of the House was to reflect the opinions of the constituents of the elected member’s district. The purpose of the Senate was to be the voice of the sovereign states in the Congress of a federal government.
House members no longer represent their constituents, they represent their national party. Senators no longer represent their states, they too represent their financing political party. Just look at the votes in the Congress and the source of campaign donations. The political parties view the American people as serfs needing guidance and instruction most contrary to the intent of the Constitution.
This presidential election is not about conservative or liberal political philosophy, it is about political power. Our founders placed this power in the hands of the American people not to be a prize for political campaigning but to insure the character of a nation “of, by and for” it’s people.
The realization by the American people of the unintended power of “our public servants” is on display on the streets of America today. This message must be carried on election day not by postcard voting, but by physical presence to remind “our public servants”, they work for us. We are not their serfs.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
