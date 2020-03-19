Leadership needed in the White House
Well, my greatest fear since the election of Donald Trump has been realized. We are facing an actual crisis that is being significantly impacted by our president’s leadership ability. Oh boy, we are in a lot of trouble.
In the Navy, if a ship runs aground, the captain is “responsible” whether he is at the helm or asleep in his cabin. In the Marines, an officer is “responsible” for everything his troops do or fail to do, whether the officer is present or not. It follows then, that our president is “responsible” for the country’s response to the coronavirus, whether he admits it or not. I can’t wait for the political ad this fall that shows Trump saying “I am not responsible” over and over again. We shouldn’t be surprised by his response last week, he has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.
During the weeks ahead many Americans will die due, in no small part, to the incompetence of Trump and his team of yes men/women. Trump can line up as many folks as he wants to at news conferences, but like it or not, he’s the one standing front and center. Remember Harry Truman saying, “the buck stops here”? Well, where does that buck stop now?
I wonder how our president feels about the outstanding response of South Korea’s government to this crisis as compared to our own? His receiving and accepting the message would assume that someone on his staff would be willing to tell him the truth.
I heard a wonderful prayer on line this morning reminding us that while many have been hurt by the virus on the margins of our financial, housing and employment realities there are far more people for whom this pandemic tips the balance of their ability to cope. Therefore, those who have, need to give to those who have not. Those that can, need to help those that can’t. And all of us need to reach out and support each other through the trials ahead.
PETE AAGAARD
Nellysford
A Roseland institution
As a resident of Roseland, I was thrilled to see the front-page article about our own Mac’s Country Store. It is truly a gathering place for locals, a fabulous place to grab a bite to eat and of course, the home of the best fried chicken around!
Our family always wants to gather at home on special days, but my husband didn’t want me to have to always cook. So, he ordered chicken from Mac’s many times. What a treat!
I can’t imagine our community without Mac’s, and I appreciate those good people who keep it going. Thank you for showing what a treasure we have.
JANE BRYANT
Roseland
A ‘Hurricane Katrina’ moment?
Wow, how things change in a week? And what new questions we must ask about ourselves? Like, will the worst of the cowboys come out in Americans as this virus multiplies in our society? Will the great majority grab the last 100 rolls of toilet paper or case of hand sanitizer off the shelves and to hell with the rest of the citizens? For if that is who we are, we have much bigger problems coming at us than the virus. It won’t be long until what masquerades as civilization here succumbs to who is quicker with the gun.
I would implore everyone to realize that this is a societal problem, and if we make it every individual for himself, the results will be much worse for everyone. If your neighbor has no source of hand sanitizer, he will be more likely to spread the virus to you. Either we make it as a society, or we don’t.
I applaud those decision-makers who have moved to limit the mass contact of people during the next few weeks. About the only thing good that can be said for the present administration in Washington is that they let the school boards, county officials, business leaders and governors across the country make the tough decisions. At last, they got the hell out of the way. The BS wouldn’t cut it anymore with cases multiplying rapidly so after weeks have been lost, the feds are forced to admit that many other countries are way out in front. The South Koreans can test more people in a day than we have in the last month. The president brags that we will be able to test a million people in a month; my friends, if we don’t do a lot better than we have till now a million people may have the virus in a month. We, with our lack of a national health system, may be the country that fares the worst in this pandemic.
Will this become another “Katrina moment” when the dead are left lying in the street? This past week, the president limited the number of U.S. airports that can accept flights of U.S. citizens returning from Europe. News photos this Sunday morning show thousands of those citizens packed together in the airports where they stood for hours waiting to be tested. Do you know of a better way to spread a virus?
The president this week refused to take any responsibility for the present state of American chaos yet it was his administration that cut the federal group especially set up to deal with pandemics. Both he and Vice President Mike Pence should resign and let someone who believes in science take the reins. It is not a time for amateurs; the ship of state is sailing in a hurricane and our present captain has never sailed anything bigger than a rubber ducky in his bathtub. In the past, whenever his ignorance and arrogance got him in way over his head he just threw in a pile of lawyers and screwed everyone out of their due while he went off to find another pile of suckers. Presently, the new suckers are those going for his proposed 6 percent payroll tax cut; that tax funds Social Security and must be paid if one of the good things he hasn’t ruined yet is to survive him. He has no shame when it comes to screwing the little guy.
We can do better, but we’re a long way from safely making it through this mess now. Self-isolate, wash your hands frequently and, as much as you safely can, help out the less fortunate. As I said earlier, we’re in this together and unless we hang together, we’ll hang separately.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
The ‘elites’ don’t understand us
It appears that few have ever heard of the “Enumerated Powers” of the federal government listed in Article I, Section 8 of our Constitution. Federal expansion of these powers are prohibited by the 10th Amendment that affirms that all other powers belong to the sovereign states or the people.
Both political parties hold guilt in bringing us to the political corruption of today. Our Constitution was structured to provide that the will of the people would be heard with regard to federal issues in the House of Representatives where state representation and taxation were married, and in the Senate the sovereign states would control any congressional or presidential attempts at unwanted Federal power expansion.
The political power limitations imposed upon the political parties by the Enumerated Powers was the bulwark of the nation’s station as a republic. The inclusion of two senators for each state was agreed upon to insure that the smaller states would not be dwarfed in presidential elections and that each state had equal standing with the other in their chamber of the Congress.
Within a half a century of our founding, this basic separation of governing responsibilities, a significant concern of our Founders, was under challenge. In April 1913, the modern progressive movement caused to be ratified the constitutional amendment that Democrats are now screaming in anger about. Have they forgotten that the Democratic Party participated in the political movement that removed the national political leadership of the sovereign states from Congress and replaced it with the power of political parties?
The “Elite Political Establishment” in Washington ignores the fact that the United States of America was founded as a republic governed by its people, not to be ruled by a political elite. It is time they be reminded.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
