Why fear common-sense gun laws?
When I was growing up, I liked to play “war” in my backyard. I had a collection of toy guns that helped me live out some of the things I saw on TV or in the movies.
Then I joined the Marines. I was given an M-16 and taught how to use it. The targets we shot at had silhouettes of people on them. Not deer or bear or woodchucks. People.
So, it struck me as being very odd last week to see the defenders of gun rights assembled in Richmond all dressed up like I did when I was little. They had their own collections of guns, but none of them were of the toy variety. Many of the demonstrators had versions of the AR-15 assault rifle strapped to their chests. The AR-15 is an M-16 with another name. It is meant to kill people. Lots of people, quickly. Without getting too graphic, it doesn’t generally even wound people, it just kills them.
Curiously, many of these brave defenders of gun rights had face masks on. Jan. 20 was a cold day, but were they cold or were they embarrassed? Or afraid that someone from the “deep state” would recognize them? Hard to say, I guess.
I am not opposed to responsible gun ownership. I support the Second Amendment. (The whole amendment, not just the part the gun folks quote. You have to include the “well regulated militia” part to see the real intent.) However, how extreme must someone’s views be for them to put on a display like thousands did last week in Richmond? They must be full of fear. Or hate. Or paranoia.
Reasonable people need to band together and find constitutional means to help these little boys grow up. Hopefully, our state representatives will take responsible action this year to improve our gun laws in ways that reduce the likelihood of mass shootings, increase public safety and protect our gun rights as the Founders intended.
PETE AAGAARD
Nellysford
The cult of Trump
In his Jan. 23 letter to editor in the Nelson County Times, “The Swamp has engulfed us all,” Bob Dewey has saved me a lot of time.
In the past, I have carefully read his letters because, on occasion, he got something right. Now that he has shown that he has completely adopted the teachings of the Trump cult, I will simply ignore his writings.
BILL PLYLER
Afton
The Second Amendment struggle
On Jan. 20, I had the opportunity to fellowship with 22,000 extremely well-mannered Second Amendment supporters in Richmond. I found them warm, thoughtful and engaging. While standing up and being counted, they enjoyed showing off their hardware and catching up on the latest firearms and accessories.
I did not meet anyone, including “militia” members, who anticipated using their weapons to violently defend liberty; at least not in the near term. They realize that, unlike the situation in the 1770s, we have a local government instead of a far-away king. In 1774, the British banned the import of arms to the colonies. In 1775, they began confiscating firearms. In 1776, they had a bloody revolution on their hands. The colonists didn’t have the option of an appeal to the king. They certainly didn’t have the option of replacing him at the ballot box.
By contrast, rally attendees understood that the first order of business was to demonstrate to our elected representatives in Richmond the strength of our numbers and the depths of our convictions. If that fails, we have the option of replacing gun-grabbing Democrats with Republicans in November 2021. In the meantime, and in the event we don’t get a new philosophy in Richmond in 2021, we have the Second Amendment sanctuary localities that have pledged not to enforce laws that infringe on our constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Beyond that, we have civil disobedience. Even the most strident attendees understood that, even in the worst case scenario, we are years away from even contemplating an armed defense of liberty. Indeed, we were in Richmond as a first step toward trying to make sure that day never comes.
Having said all that, beneath the calm demeanor that comes from rally participants knowing that such a day is neither near nor imminent, lies a steely resolve not to be the generation that surrenders our children’s and grandchildren’s most basic of inalienable rights — the one right that ultimately guarantees all others. On Jan. 20, the message sent to those in government that might be coming down with a “king complex” was the same message expressed in a letter to the British king in the run-up to the American Revolution, “men trained to arms from their infancy, and animated by the love of liberty, will afford neither a cheap or easy conquest.”
The opinions expressed herein have not been endorsed by any group with which I am affiliated.
CARLTON BALLOWE
Faber
The Republican insurrection
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate appears to be ready to name our first king. Despite almost a week of demonstrated evidence of illegal activities by President Trump, the Republican “insurrection” based in the Senate is ready to tell the country to “get over it.”
During the week the “monarch wannabe” even bragged that those producing the crime timeline didn’t have the evidence that he has. He is acting just like a mob boss who has already bought the jury selected to judge him.
So far the Republican inaction is perhaps the most blatant act of treason to the Constitution and the rule of law I have witnessed in my 72 years. Since this treason is so entwined within the highest levels of the government, I must wonder if the Republic is now infected with a terminal disease. Will this treasonous group even call witnesses who have direct knowledge of the president’s illegalities; will they call for the evidence the ”boss” bragged about? It appears not.
The U.S. Senate now appears to be the center from which treachery can spread throughout the country.
I recognize there is a part of the citizenry that doesn’t care one whit about the rule of law; they seek gross or inane entertainment at every moment and if a lying cheating president is providing it they don’t care that he is robbing them and their children at the same time.
Like a carnival barker who is a pickpocket at the moment his marks are distracted, President Trump wanders down the arcade searching for his next target. Last year, in a period of record high employment in the U.S., we had a budget deficit of more than $1 trillion. His drunken-sailor spending rang up a bill requiring an extra $385 in taxes for each person in the country. And that doesn’t count the interest we’ll have to pay unless he treats the country like he did his businesses and just declares bankruptcy as soon as he finishes stealing all he can carry off. Once we get past the above-mentioned dimwitted rubes that don’t think past Fox News or Rush Limbaugh, I can only hope we find enough citizens who care to save the republic that used to be the world’s envy.
The other day, the first argument of the president’s lawyers in his impeachment trial was that he should be allowed to serve until the people throw him out in November. Should we allow known drug pushers to roam the streets and poison our children until a rival gang member blows them away in a spray of bullets? Should obvious thieves be allowed to break into more houses until a homeowner ends their career with a shotgun? Should an acknowledged rapist be allowed to continue to attack girls and women until one of them stops him with a gun or a knife? We have our laws to remove dangerous individuals from society to limit the damage they can do. And that includes dangerous presidents.
Senators, you are our first line of defense against tyranny. You did not swear to protect any individual or your party. You swore to protect and defend the Constitution. Do it.
Also we should now realize that with the deadly coronavirus out of China infecting five different individuals in four different U.S. states, its first real crisis is rapidly approaching the Trump administration. The Chinese are valiantly, but so far ineffectually, fighting to contain it. If this disease gets away into the U.S. population Trump may wish he had been convicted, removed from office and exiled to, say, St. Helena in the middle of the South Atlantic.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
