Writers debate current events
Bring God back into America
Let’s divide the residents of Nelson County into two kind of people: those who make a choice as to have open prayer in school and those who say not.
The first group have their acknowledgement of the Lord’s saving grace and the benefit to start the day with prayer.
The second group likely believe in a number of reasons contrary to the teaching God gave us. For one, they say the government forbids open prayer in the school system or children shouldn’t be exposed to something they don’t believe in, as of yet or maybe never.
I say by removing elements of our nation that rightly depend on the worship of God, and Jesus Christ, we are destroying the very fabric of America. Those who agree the Bible should have no part in the teaching of our children don’t realize the harm done to roots of our nation.
“No law shall be made to impede free exercise of religion,” but the 1962 decision by the Supreme Court made Bible readings in schools illegal. An atheist from Illinois sued her state because the school district allowed teachers to offer one unpaid hour of religious education for those who choose to attend those classes. She lost in the state court but appealed to the Supreme Court and won 8-1 that the classes violated the establishment clause.
I would say like others, prayer in schools is constitutionally protected, as a freedom of speech. I say knowing Christ’s message isn’t limited by the legal system.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
The GOP’s misinformation
In an effort to keep myself informed, I try to get information from different sources.
Today I am looking at the Nelson County Republican Committee website. The second line of the homepage reads “We can do better!” (No kidding!) Well, they got that right, I certainly agree, they can start with getting rid of the idiot who happens to be our president.
The homepage also has what appears to be a inspirational video entitled “The best is yet to come – Trump 2020.” (My thoughts — it’s got to get better, how in the world could it get any worse?)
The video has a picture of a sailboat and a logo that appears to be a human skull with an American flag in the background with the words “Make America Great Again” around the outside. Scrolling over the logo what shows up is “Joe M 179k subscribers”
Could be wrong but my guess is “Joe M” is a Russian?
DAVID PARK
Arrington
What ‘socialism’ really means
Since the term “socialist” is being applied to Democrats as an insult, it would help us to clarify what that means and also include fascism and communism in the discussion.
For example Venezuela is not a good example of socialism, but is a failed communist dictatorship. Look to Norway and Sweden as examples of democratic socialism. People living in those Scandinavian countries are the richest and happiest on the planet. (Check out the World Happiness Report. The U.S. has dropped to 19th place.)
Or is Venezuela fascist? Fascism is a form of one-party dictatorship or autocracy. Against democracy, fascists work for a totalitarian one-party state putting nation and often race above the individual.
During the 1930s, there were debates going on all over this country and around the world to discuss the various forms of government to determine the most desirable: communism, fascism, socialism, democracy or some combination. In the U.S., we choose to remain democratic. Remember that World War II was fought to defeat fascism. The U.S. saved the world.
Now, at this time in 2020, autocracy (dictatorship) is where we are. The Justice Department has capitulated. The conservative establishment has been consistently gaming the system to preserve their dominance regardless of any pesky democratic processes. What more will this president do to rig the next election? As he says, “You will see.”
In the meantime, “May your hills be green and your country’s democracy survive another year.”
BILL BRENNEMAN
Lovingston
When is enough enough?
Democrats have had a rough three years. President Trump has transformed the American economy into a free market capitalist juggernaut while trolling the Democrats’ authoritarian socialist tendencies out of the closet and into the open.
For decades socialist revolutionaries, masquerading as moderate Democrats, have been determined to fundamentally transform our country. All, except Bernie Sanders, shunned the socialist label even as they promoted blatantly socialist redistributionist policies.
Sanders may have been the only one that embraced the label, but at the beginning of the current battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, every candidate was in lock step with his socialist policies. I suppose that is because a recent poll reveals that 76 percent of Democrats see no problem with voting for a socialist. Sanders must think he can build a winning coalition out of the 76 percent of Democrats plus ill-informed Republicans and independents. The other candidates don’t seem to believe that is a winning strategy.
Indeed, the whole Democratic Party is furious with Sanders because he has blown their cover. He came out of the socialist closet and outed his comrades by virtue of their identical policy positions. Mainstream Democrats had hoped they could keep up the masquerade for a couple more election cycles. Perhaps by then their friends in the media and academia could brainwash enough additional voters into thinking America can do what no other country has ever done, tax its way to prosperity; or to paraphrase Winston Churchill, stand in a bucket and lift it by the handle.
Believe it or not, the Democrats’ determination to turn the U.S. into a socialist country isn’t their biggest problem. The widespread acceptance of socialism within their own party has emboldened them to push a host of draconian policies that would make even mainstream socialist blush. Democrats are constantly looking for ways to curtail First Amendment speech by referring to anything with which they disagree as hate speech. Democrats have sought to effectively repeal the Second Amendment right to bear arms by redefining “arms” to exclude guns they find objectionable. As a party, Democrats have no respect for the right to life. Forget about partial birth abortion; the highest ranking Democrat in Virginia has publicly expressed his acquiescence to infanticide. Democrats want to outlaw employer provided health insurance. They want open borders and socialized medicine for anyone on American soil. What would stop billions (three times our current population) of the world’s less fortunate from turning us into a failed state and Third World country virtually overnight?
The question that begs is when will sensible Democrats say enough is enough and join the “walk away movement,” leaving the party that turned its back on them years ago?
The opinions expressed herein have not been endorsed by any group with which I am affiliated.
CARLTON BALLOWE
Faber
Pardons for the swamp critters
Last week was was the week of pardons and purges as President Trump removed productive and patriotic people from his administration and released convicted swamp creatures from prison. Another week in which the president showed his utter disdain for the system that made America the envy of the world. And we are yet to hear from the members of his party. The Republican insurgency leadership has seemingly also joined in the dismemberment of this once great country.
So it is up to every one of us who still value what we once had to step up in both March and November to remove this trash from the government. It would be wonderful if the Republicans had seen fit to have a primary here in Virginia, but they didn’t. I would have liked to acknowledge the few who had the intestinal fortitude to look beyond our dictator and actually pull a lever for one who is both a believer in the Constitution and a Republican.
What I see now so reminds me of “The Nightmare Years: 1930-1940 in Nazi Germany” by William Shirer as Hitler consolidated his dictatorial power over what had been one of the most enlightened countries of Europe. By 1945, that country lay in ruins, and I trust that’s where this one will end up if good people continue to say and do nothing to change its course.
Also last week, retired Admiral William McRaven quoted Edmund Burke in a Washington Post op-ed: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Observing the destructive actions of the president, McRaven says, “As Americans, we should be frightened — deeply afraid for the future of the nation.”
I was not in the least impressed with the Feb. 19 Democratic debate in Las Vegas. I didn’t see anyone on the stage who I believed was up to the task of debating the lying bully hulk of Trump. First, the Democrats are trying not to lie, and that puts them at an immediate disadvantage to a person like Trump. The moderators, like the rest of the country, have gotten so used to Trump lying all the time that they accept it as the truth of today. Tomorrow the truth will be different.
Secondly, the Democrats will not try to reach for the basest of human fears and emotions while Trump will wallow in them like the hog he is. What should the Democrats do? Completely forget about the members of the Trump cult. Go for the millions of moderate Americans who don’t want to be seen as “deplorable” cult members. Call Trump on his lying, his crass fear-mongering, his dismantlement of the greatness that was America before he touched it. The millions want to see the best in a welcoming country endeavoring to bring out the best in humanity, willing to share the good fortune of being American. They are people who are not fearful slaves of the dictator but citizens of the greatest country on Earth, a country that would never shrink back into itself with an “America First and Only” policy but remain a beacon of the heights to which mankind can reach when it has the courage to do so.
Anyone who wants my vote will proclaim from the rooftops that America was much greater before Donald J. Trump had anything to do with its governance. Candidates you have about two weeks to show me you know how wonderful this country will be without Trump and that you can convey this to your audience. I don’t want to hear your programs and plans — I want your vision of a fearless country moving once more into the leadership position of the planet. We can do so much better, so let’s get on with it.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
