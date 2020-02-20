Thanks for nothing, legislators
I would like to congratulate our Democratic legislature for two acts they have passed in this session.
You have been able to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals with the new gun legislation. I don’t think very many “assault rifle” owners were going to register their guns, because that would have made it easier for the next round of legislation to confiscate our guns from us.
Also, congratulations for overturning the Constitution with your so-called “red flag” law. Now we will have to prove our innocence instead of the commonwealth proving our guilt.
Bravo. Well done. No wonder there is a VEXIT movement.
MICHAEL TANCYUS
Afton
We must open our eyes
Why do I write these letters? I’m not sure sometimes. Maybe I hope that some of my reasoning reassures people who are feeling pretty down about what Trumpism is doing to the country. Maybe it’s to reassure myself.
But really, I think I do this in the hope that some folks out there who have been taken in by Donald Trump and his hate and his lies and his overwhelming self-absorption will see that they have been conned and will work to vote him out of office in November.
The thing that has saddened me the most over the past three years is that I have lost some faith in the underlying goodness of the American people. Americans have often been at their best in times of adversity, but that has not been the case since Trump and his allies have bullied their way into power. When fed hate, we have responded with hate. When told lies, we have too readily believed them. This is extremely troubling.
I have always believed in this country and its people. I am not going to let Donald J. Trump change that for me. This country is too important to me, to all of us, and to the entire world. America can be a great force of good, but only if Americans choose to be. So I’ll go on hoping to change a few minds, or at least to get a few people to feel a bit sheepish about supporting someone like Trump. I will endeavor to persevere.
Persevere. As George Washington did by fighting for eight long years to make us a free country. As George Washington did in establishing the precedents of our presidency. He led by example. He told the truth. He put others first. Happy Birthday, George! We could sure use you now.
PETE AAGAARD
Nellysford
The ‘mob boss’ as president
It didn’t take the mob boss long to begin to act his part. Mere days after his sham Senate acquittal, President Trump was raging and taking revenge. As I’ve said too many times, Trump could never be a real mob boss: He isn’t intelligent enough and is way too impetuous. After having those who were courageous enough to do the right thing in reporting his illegalities fired and being led out of the White House by security, he got involved with the sentencing of one of the sleaziest characters rounded up in the dragnet investigation of his 2016 election shenanigans. Roger Stone was convicted of numerous offenses against the United States, but that doesn’t matter to one who has no idea what the Constitution says. Trump tweeted about this “injustice” to his underling so much that Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump lackey if there ever was one, started complaining. (For the record, I‘d like to add my name to the petition calling on Barr to resign as he is working for Trump not the country.) I suspect Barr’s complaining about presidential interference was all part of the show.
It has also been reported that Barr is re-opening cases against other convicted Trump accomplices. We must all realize that one of the first things a dictator does in establishing his power is to completely compromise the legal system of the country. Trump is following the playbook very well, and today he rambled on again liking himself to a ”king.” He is more a two-bit dictator of a banana republic and even that is only because of the spineless Republican creatures of Congress.
The Democrats are stumbling along, unable to make up their mind what the goal for this November should be. Any fool can see their only goal should be beating Trump, running the lying sexual predator out of Washington. As much as I’d like to see a progressive agenda in the United States before I depart this life, I want Trump out of Washington before the country is completely destroyed. Yes, that agenda may bring in a few more young progressive voters, but there are too many older, more reliable voters who will be alienated by Trump’s continual BS labeling of the progressive agenda as a “socialistic, communistic trap that will turn us into Venezuela or Russia.”
And another thing, while I greatly value the idea of financing the campaign with small contributions from thousands or even millions of voters I much more want to see the message of the opposition on air as much as possible. I want tens of millions voting Trump into history. Trump will use every means, both legal and not, to spread his lies and the opposition must not shackle itself. Let Trump do the illegal stuff, but use every dollar you can find to cancel his message. If that dollar comes from a billionaire, ask him for some more.
Finally, this past week marked the 30th anniversary of the “Pale Blue Dot.” This was the picture of Earth taken at the request of astronomer Carl Sagan by the Voyager 1 spacecraft as it was leaving the Solar System (distance 3.6 billion miles). If you’ve never seen it, I recommend that you find it on the internet and contemplate as Sagan did. He wrote, “Look again at that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.”
We must do better than Trump.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
Keep the states sovereign
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed and forwarded to the Virginia Senate HB 711, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
This legislation destroys the special relationship of the president to Congress as he is elected through the Electoral College process by the sovereign states representing the will of the citizens of their state. This compact disregards the will of the citizens of Virginia and subordinates your vote to the political desires of large states such as New York and California.
As a citizen of the Commonwealth of Virginia, if you care about your responsibility to govern this great nation, you must do all you can to help defeat this legislation in the Virginia Senate.
In Nelson County, our state senator is Creigh Deeds, office phone (804) 698-7525 and district phone (434) 296-5491. Call and tell him to vote no!
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
