Writers debate gun reform laws
A waste of time
Certainly, Nelson County supervisors have better projects and decisions to attend to than wasting time and effort considering a resolution concerning gun rights. Any such consideration is superfluous, as such rights are addressed in our Constitution and our laws.
TOM WHEATON
Roseland
We’ll remember, Supervisor Reed
I was astonished and appalled by Supervisor Ernie Reed’s comments about the scheduled Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution hearing that was held Dec. 10 by the Board of Supervisors.
It is quite apparent that Reed is not interested in representinging his constituency of the Central District, rather, he appears more interested in the money of Northern Virginia liberals and not upholding the U.S. citizens’ right to bear arms.
Your constituents will remember this when they vote the next time you are up for election and decide accordingly.
MICHAEL TANCYUS
Afton
A toothless resolution
Since the Democrats won control of state government this year, a fast-growing movement in Virginia has sprung up to declare individual counties Second Amendment sanctuaries.
First of all, let me state that I am not a hunter or a gun enthusiast, I do not own a gun, I am a lifelong Democrat and, lastly, I do not want to or support anybody who wants to take your guns away.
But the first thing to consider in Virginia is the “Dillon Rule,” which was adopted by the Virginia Supreme Court in 1897 and still stands. It basically states that the laws and rules of the General Assembly dominate in Virginia; there is no “home rule” in Virginia. As I understand it any resolution would not have the force of law.
That said, what are the Democrats actually proposing in the upcoming session in 2020?
They are proposing universal background checks that would include closing the gun show loophole. This measure is supported by a large percentage of Americans and is even supported by a large measure of NRA members. They also support red flag laws which would take guns away from persons who are a danger to themselves and others. This would not be arbitrary and would require a court ruling. Supporters of Second Amendment rights say this a slippery slope to confiscation of guns, but only extreme fringe groups have ever advocated that. The Democratic Party doesn’t want to start a new civil war, it only wants to reduce gun violence.
Perhaps your energies would be better served to combine with others in an effort to reduce gun violence in our country. It can’t be right that a man (it’s almost always a man) can walk into Walmart and kill 22 people or that a disgruntled fellow in Virginia Beach can slaughter 12 of his colleagues. Surely the Framers didn’t intend that. This is an over reaction, but what isn’t in today’s America?
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
Time to come together, Nelson
I wish to congratulate Robert Barton on his election to the Board of Supervisors. I would also like to thank Larry Saunders for his years of service.
I live in the West District, but would like to say that Barton was a wonderful teacher to my kids at Nelson County High School. He challenged them and made them think and debate. I think his skills will be very valuable on our Board of Supervisors.
He has also proven to be a role model in his love and care for his wife. We are lucky to have Robert (“ Skip” or “Bip”) Barton, and I know how much admiration he deserves. especially as a teacher, but even more so as a family man.
Again, thank you, Supervisor Saunders, for your time work and energy.
In this time of revolving party politics stuff, I hope we can all get together as one community and stop the political theater.
We are us — bless Nelson County, all our neighbors, all of us.
DAVID E. HARRIS
Massies Mill
Maybe we wanted a boor
I was slow to jump on the Trump Train. During the 2016 Republican primaries, I supported Ted Cruz. I went on the record describing Donald Trump as a boorish, braggadocious, bullying buffoon. When he defeated the Bush dynasty and 16 other well-qualified Republican rivals, I decided that he was still a boorish, braggadocious bully; but apparently, I was the buffoon and he was crazy like a fox. This was confirmed when he went on to defeat the Clinton dynasty in an electoral landslide.
I now believe that only a boorish, braggadocious bully could have stood up to the withering criticism our president has had to endure from Democrats and their propaganda machine, the mainstream media. It is stunning that even with 96 percent negative coverage from the mainstream media, Trump’s approval rating is higher than when he was elected. It proves that fighting back is a better strategy than rolling over. Just imagine where his approval would be if the media spent a little time pointing out the job creation, GDP, record low unemployment, rising wages, record high stock market etc. etc. If his political opponents were people of integrity, they’d give him credit for the good he has done. Even if they think he’s the devil, they should give the devil his due.
Instead of acknowledging his accomplishments, Democrats observe no boundaries when it comes to hateful rhetoric. They refer to him as a traitor, a Nazi, an imposter, a racist, a sexist and more; his supporters are referred to as irredeemable, deplorable, chumps; and then they turn around and lecture us about the need for civil discourse! Apparently, they have lost all sense of irony or hypocrisy.
Thank God Trump has no qualms about fighting fire with fire. His popularity is actually growing because ordinary people finally have someone with the backbone to ignore the coastal elites and unapologetically push the agenda of ordinary Americans. The result has been unprecedented prosperity.
Is he still boorish at times? Yes. Would I prefer a Christ-like version of Donald Trump? Sure. But Christ, they crucified. So far, they’re only trying to impeach Trump.
The opinions expressed herein have not been endorsed by any group with which I am affiliated.
CARLTON BALLOWE
Faber
From impeachment to gun laws
Congress has to do it; the Constitution mandates it. I felt Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pain as she directed the House to draft the articles of impeachment, but it had to be done if the country was going to even try to re-establish the rule of law over a president gone off the rails with his own power. It’s just a shame that almost half of the House of Representatives, the Republicans, have seemingly put this President above the Constitution.
The complaint that the Democrats are rushing into impeachment does not hold water; they have chosen to not fight to the Supreme Court for each witness they subpoenaed to appear and for each piece of paper the White House is withholding.
Congress shouldn’t have to; they’re just trying to do their oversight job. They are going with the evidence provided by those courageous enough to defy President Trump’s stonewalling. Hopefully, the citizenry will overwhelmingly again put their support behind the rule of law. However, if they don’t, I fully expect Putin, Xi, Kim and the other dictators to enjoy our fall from grace while the world’s democracies do their best to avoid us and our fate. In my darker moments, I wonder just where this hedonistic bully and his acolytes will leave this once-great democracy.
On to better thoughts.
One of my heroes, Greta Thunberg, has survived another trip by sailboat across the vast Atlantic Ocean. While I’ve never traveled across the Atlantic, I’ve skirted the U.S. coast in ocean-going tugs and that ocean can be a real challenge when you have thousands of horsepower to use, but our 16 -ear-old climate activist has twice had the courage and conviction to board a sailboat for the trans-ocean passage. I salute her with the deepest of respect and feelings. I can only hope she makes as much progress in turning the world away from our addiction to fossil fuels.
She is getting a very big ally in her endeavor, economics. It turns out that renewable electricity in some high wind areas of Texas is so plentiful some of the producers are giving it away during the night and on weekends. It will be very hard for fossil fuels or nuclear to compete with free. In fact, it can’t be done.
Did you get that Dominion, free power in Texas? How long before that occurs here and you’ll still be trying to stick your customers with the cost of your fossil-fuel boondoggle, the $10 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline? It’s time to replace that project with the promised offshore wind turbines.
The president has turned to water conservation and has made a splash (pun intended) last week by complaining that Americans are flushing too much. For some reason, he is convinced that we are flushing 10-15 times when once should be sufficient. Maybe he thinks we are as full of it as he is? Once is all I need.
This week is the biggie in Great Britain as they have a general election Dec. 12, the result of which will determine if they also get a “final say” referendum on Brexit. The Tories, led by Boris Johnson, will not give the people a more educated vote on leaving the E.U. but the other political parties are inclined to do so. I hope the British citizens get a “final say” on something as important as Brexit.
I still believe most Virginians think good “gun control” is being able to hit what you’re shooting at so I want to caution the new Richmond legislators to not restrict the rights of law-abiding Virginia gun owners. I also believe that almost all Virginia gun owners don’t want violent criminals or the mentally incompetent to have access to firearms, but laws that try to criminalize presently legal gun ownership by ordinary citizens will only hand the state back to Trump and the Republicans for a very long time. Perhaps with an extensive educational program, a police force that is held responsible for any excess use of deadly force, and a generous buy-back program, a lot of assault weaponry can be removed from the populace.
We can do better but I suggest legislators go slow and determine what the citizenry wants, rather than be directed by gun-confiscation lobbyists who care about nothing else.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
