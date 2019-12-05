In praise of strong, brave women
It has been said, “A strong woman stands up for herself, a stronger woman stands up for everyone else.” We have seen several examples of that truism lately: Marie Yovanovitch, Fiona Hill, Jennifer Williams and Laura Cooper testifying before Congress, in spite of massive intimidation.
Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, was removed from office it seems because of her resistance to corrupt efforts promoted by Trump’s personal attorney. She said the effect of the president’s comments “is very intimidating” not just for her but for others who might be similarly inclined to root out corruption.
Fiona Hill said, “I believe that those who have information that the Congress deems relevant have a legal and moral obligation to provide it,” and of Ambassador Gordon Sondland: “He was being involved in a domestic political errand and we were being involved in national security foreign policy.” And most importantly, that Russia, not Ukraine, hacked our 2016 election.
Defense Department official Laura Cooper provided testimony revealing that Ukrainian Embassy officials had asked about military aid on July 25, earlier than previously known.
Jennifer Williams, advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, listened in on the infamous call and thought it inappropriate.
Americans are fortunate to have these powerful women working in our government and standing up for all of us and our country exposing the bribery for what it was.
WILLIAM BRENNEMAN
Lovingston
What does the GOP want?
The question to ask this week is, ”What do Republicans want?” The Republicans are treating Donald Trump like a monarch, so I am forced to ask, “Do they want a king or a president?”
Trump bragged even before getting elected that he could shoot someone on the streets of New York City and not loose a vote. I hesitate to think the Republicans would cut him this much slack, but as yet I’m stumped as to where their limit is. No matter that these folks swore an oath to protect the Constitution, they now think Trump is more important. An even more important question is, “Have American voters given up on the great experiment of the tepublic, or will they defend it from the dictatorship of Donald Trump and his Republican enablers?”
I had hoped Trump would take the great experiment to heart and try to make it even better. This was not to be. Over the two-plus years he’s been in the White House, all I see is a very corrupt man trying to increase his wealth and power at the expense of everything the founders built. This past week, he even got involved with the discipline of military justice, two concepts, discipline and justice, he knows nothing about. The secretary of the Navy became another piece of flotsam following in his wake.
The best news of the week was the proposed linking of Nelson County High School and Piedmont Virginia Community College to train students for working in the renewable energy industry. I hope our new South District supervisor will get right on this opportunity to make NCHS the first high school in the state to do this type of training.
Another piece of excellent news was released Sunday morning when six additional European nations joined Great Britain, France and Germany in their pact to sidestep U.S. sanctions in dealing with Iran. Economic sanctions on countries that we dislike are a form of warfare. It is hardest on the weakest, poorest members of a society. The U.S. regularly uses this to punish countries, and I wonder why we think this is so necessary. But this is not a one-way street. Setting up procedures to bypass U.S. sanctions makes foreign currencies and products more valuable than the sanction-restricted dollar. Americans may not realize it but this is the primary way the importance of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency is being destroyed. This could lead to much higher U.S. prices for all imported goods and services in the future.
The impeachment hearings have reached the point that the president now barely knows Rudy Giuliani. Rudy joins a whole raft of folks now either already serving time or doing their best to avoid prosecution. This week the president has been invited to attend the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings if he can follow the House rules, but he has chosen not to. He’d be too close to justice there.
Finally, this week I’d like to salute the tens of thousands of young people who walked out of school across the world Friday to urge the United Nations to fight climate change. Sometimes, I’m rather proud to be a member of the human race, and these young people are helping me feel this a lot lately. I’d love to see this happen in Nelson. We can all do so much better.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
The politicians did it to us
The American people elected Donald Trump president because “We the people” recognized that we no longer govern as intended by our Founders, we are ruled by Washington. Governance of the nation must change to that intended by our Founders, or we will find ourselves in the same political status we were in before 1776.
There are four interrelated problems, each created by politicians, in their efforts to remove “We the people” from governing and, the sovereign states from their Constitutional mandate to control the role of the federal government.
The first problem is the effect of the 17th Amendment which removed the state legislators from the election process of its senators. This change allowed the national political parties to focus on and fund a single candidate, and not the entire state legislature. Senate campaign issues became the social desires of state citizens and not the states’ important responsibility of controlling Federal Government expansion. With this amendment, ratified in 1913, the national political parties replaced the states in the Senate. There was no “Senate Majority Leader” before 1917. Our Founders’ fear of a centralized totalitarian socialist government was realized.
The 17th Amendment only requires that senators be elected by the people of the state instead of the state legislature. The state has the right to create its election process in accord with the amendment’s required “by the people thereof.” Therefore, let the winner of the voting of “the people there of” be by state election precinct tally, not a statewide voter tally. To return our Founders’ intended national political power of the states and thus its citizens, “We the people” must demand this change to their respective state’s election process. National and state political parties will oppose these changes because they will lose their power in the Senate.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.