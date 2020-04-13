Do Virginians want their vote for president muted?
We, as a nation, have a federal government spending problem. Both political parties joined hands to create it. Both enjoy the fruits they have created.
Our founders created the House of Representatives to be a branch of the federal legislative body to insure that state representation in the federal Congress would reflect the respective state’s citizen population. The matching half of this was the taxation obligation of the state to mirror it’s representation causing the federal expenditures.
In 1913, by Constitutional Amendment, this important representation/taxation Constitutional tenet was voided. For many decades the “Establishment,” for political power, has allowed the federal census to include persons not citizens. The impact of this is to skew voting power to the illegal alien inhabited states with no concern about equivalent cost.
In the case of current Coronavirus legislation, the Speaker of the House created non-Coronavirus legislative additions for the purpose of political power, not to benefit the American people. The House of Representatives no longer adheres to it’s intended ground rules of common purpose and common cost. We find ourselves with a Congress that has no need to attend to the concerns of the American people and only seeks to gain political power.
We in Virginia have a state General Assembly, elected in 2019, in part by national party interests and money, which moved immediately to introduce legislation, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, to destroy Virginia’s heritage of self-government. Do Virginians really wish to have their vote for president muted by pooling with the likes of California, New York and Illinois.
We are not a democracy, we are a Republic, designed to be governed by its people, not powerful national political parties. “We the people” have allowed this to be created and only “We the people” can correct it.
Bob Dewey
Wintergreen
A few questions for Virginia's governor
If I, a mere mortal, could have the opportunity to speak with the Governor of Virginia, I would ask him a few simple questions.
How is it that there are so many medical professionals speaking out as to the flawed testing process that is being implemented around the country relative to this COVID-19, yet, you Governor have never brought this subject up? The 'numbers' being presented every day, via mainstream everything, are questionable, to say the very least. Yet, those numbers are ruling your state, my state, as we speak.
How is it that you have come to believe it is your job to take care of my personal health? I thought that your job was to stand for the Constitution and its principles, which were designed to protect my liberty!
And what has become of liberty these past few weeks? If I were a business owner I would have kept my doors open, regardless of whether or not you thought my endeavors were essential or not. Since when, in America, do you decide as to what is essential to me and my family? Have you not placed us all under house arrest in some fashion?
There is in fact a real pandemic. It is a pandemic of ignorance and fear. I am not fearful, nor am I ignorant. I am angry and I hold you accountable for contributing to the ruining of so many of my friends and neighbors, their businesses and their livelihoods. I say to the people of Virginia, open your businesses to all who want to deal with you. Stand up to this insanity that is being presented to us. Turn off mainstream everything and turn on your computer. This is the biggest con of our lifetimes and we better stand up now.
Robert D. Gubisch
Faber
America on the tipping point
Two weeks ago I wrote and said we’d be in the No. 1 place for the number of coronavirus cases in a week. It happened even faster than I thought.
How long will it be before we have are the country with the most deaths from the virus? I suspect that may take another week or two as Italy has quite a jump on us. Will we get there? Absolutely. Why? Because we are so caught up in our hubris and bravado that we feel like this virus is nothing against us.
So many are refusing to follow even the simplest of rules to beat this thing. Eight Republican governors are refusing to order stay-in-place directives for their citizenry. And many others worship the dollar and are happy to place the economy above life itself. Dr. Fauci is now saying we may have 200,000 deaths from the virus. Other projections go as high as 2 million American deaths.
And then we have this massive lack of leadership at the top. Our President is now spinning his initial response but there are too many quotes out there, quotes from his arrogance and ignorance. He reminds me of the class clown we all had in school. That kid who always knew better than everyone else, especially the teacher, who refused to learn but had a big mouth and rich parents.
My grade for Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus is F- and if we were grading on the old percentage grade of 0 – 100, a charitable teacher might give him a 10. But who am I?
Two weeks ago Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said, “We still don't have a plan. I do not know what the national plan is for responding to this virus. Until we get that, it is a piecemeal situation.”
Two weeks later we still don’t and now we have Kuschner vying with Pense and Trump for influence at the press conferences. Left to me the media would stop covering these three liars. Let them talk to themselves. Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York complained that without a Federal response, the states were competing against each other and the Federal government for protective gear for their health workers.
Governor Cuomo continues to be almost inspirational as he praised his fellow New Yorkers and stood head and shoulders above our petty President who stated he’d not even talk to governors who weren’t appreciative of his behavior.
We are at a definite tipping point for America. It is estimated that by the end of the summer 15,000,000 American jobs may be lost. Many of those workers were living hand to mouth before this tragedy hit.
They must be sustained in some manner or the social unrest that ensues will become a second American tragedy. This will all take place in a world that probably has dealt with the virus much less painfully than we have. Already the American response has been described as “one of the greatest failures of basic governance and basic leadership in modern times.” (Jeremy Konyndyk) and “a textbook example of a disastrous, failed effort”, “a fiasco of incredible proportions.” (Ron Klain).
At this point we have to start considering the possibility that America will be so devastated by the pitiful response we’ve exhibited that we may just be left to cook in our own juices. And if the government continues to throw trillions of dollars into the stagnated economy it will soon become evident that those dollars are just pieces of paper and not things of value.
On the bright side, the virus has saved lives in China as the virus has killed less people than the business as usual air pollution would have killed. The world is cleaner and quieter now that the frantic pace of human life has been slowed. Our consumerist need is now being restrained by lowered cash flow and that too will give our planet a bit of relief.
There are many changes afoot and it will be months before we discern them all. There is much room here to be better and I hope we choose that path. We can do better. Let’s do it.
Mike Tabony
Gladstone
