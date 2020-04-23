Dr. Fauci has said it several times. Earlier mitigation would have saved lives. Plain and simple but Donald Trump was too concerned about the economy. He still is.
He doesn’t give a hoot for anyone unless that person has more money than he does. Every person who voted for him could die and he’d not lose a second of sleep or a bite of his burger. He knows this and you know it too. Suckers are everywhere; a dime a dozen. Today, as the number of my fellow Americans that have died of coronavirus effects surpasses every other country, I’m angry and saddened to the bottom of my heart.
John Prine, the Mark Twain of songwriting, recently died of coronavirus complications. Would he still be alive if Trump had gotten off his duff? We’ll never know. But we do know this; a thousand Donald Trumps isn’t worth a single John Prine. When this is all over will someone do a study to see how many Americans died due to Presidential inaction? Will Trump be responsible for more American dead than Osama Bin Laden? I suspect so.
Why is the Congress not replacing the Inspector General who was monitoring the 2.2 trillion dollar virus fighting economic package? The President fired him; now we have probably the most dishonest man ever to be President with his hand in the biggest cookie jar ever created. How stupid can this country get? There seems to be no bounds.
Mike Tabony
Gladstone
More on the line in 2020 election than just picking a president
In 2016, with the election of Donald Trump, the American people interrupted the intents of the Establishment Democrat Party, and some Republicans, to make the Speaker of the House a prime minister and reduce the political influence of the president to a ceremonial figure.
The 2016 Trump election victory, the post election political interference by the Democrat Congressional leadership and the exposure of the Executive Branch “Democrat Deep Staters”, have set the markers for the 2020 Presidential election.
This year’s presidential election is not about the election of a president, it is about the election of sufficient House and Senate Democrat members to thwart the leadership of a reelected President Trump and thus change our Founders’ concept of government. The 2020 presidential election is about political party power in the Congress. The Democrat campaign coffers are already exploding. The Democrat Party is intent, in 2020, upon completing the political change begun in 1913 with the ratification of the 16th and 17th Amendments.
Both state political parties are guilty of allowing out of state and congressional district campaign donations to mute citizen voices and, the state legislatures do nothing to correct it. The Senate no longer represents the leadership of the sovereign states nor the House the citizens of their respective states. The state legislatures no longer represent the people of the state, they too bow to national political party financially conditioned instruction.
There is only one leadership channel left for “We the people” to express political opinion, the political power of the president. If the American people fail to rally and vote for congressional and senatorial candidates who support President Trump, we will find ourselves with a parliamentary form of government and bowing to our new Prime Minister Pelosi.
Bob Dewey
Wintergreen
Reopening economy during pandemic a risky move
Just a few odds and ends this week during this very odd time.
First, a sincere thank you to the Prime Minister of Japan for wearing a mask during his COVID-19 briefing to his country this week. Citizens here in the U.S. can get a good example of “leadership by doing” from someone else since our own President refuses to mask.
Second, congratulations to South Korea and Germany for flattening their COVID-19 curves through prompt shelter in place orders and wide spread, effective centrally/federally led testing. Those countries have begun to loosen shelter in place restrictions because they are ahead of the virus in terms of tracing and isolating new positive test results. It would be more than interesting to determine how many American lives could have been spared if our leadership had acted promptly or had been willing to assert federal responsibility. Real leadership is displayed during times of crisis. Clearly, Donald Trump and his helpers are not up to the challenge.
As pressure builds to loosen restrictions here in order to restart the economy, pay attention to how much risk Trump and other Republican leaders are willing to take with our lives in order to force things back toward normal. Is there any doubt that their only concern is the economic impact on their re-election chances in November? There is nothing that Trump will not stoop to in order to be re-elected. Sadly, too many of his supporters will do the same.
Finally, as we consider November’s election, I would like to remind everyone who voted for Trump in 2016 of an old saying. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” It is plausible to me that for any number of reasons decent people could have voted for Trump in the last election.
After these last three plus years of lies, hate and deception there are no longer any remotely good reasons to make the same mistake again. It would indeed be shameful for anyone to be willing to return this man to office. Shameful and, in fact, deplorable.
Pete Aagaard
Nellysford
Absentee voting the way to go during pandemic
Several years ago when my parents were in a nursing home and I drove for hours every week to visit them, I decided to apply for an absentee ballot. That way nothing would interfere with my voting in the election if they needed my help. I remember having to get someone to witness my vote. No problem. It was probably one of my neighbors. Even then, however, I questioned the efficacy of this requirement. What was the point? If someone wanted to falsify a vote, he or she could find a friend to help.
Now with the pandemic, none of my neighbors come inside my house, nor do I visit them. We communicate through notes in each other’s mailboxes or shouting to each other from our respective yards. We’re serious about being socially distant.
I support Gov. Northam’s insistence on following strict guidelines in light of the pandemic that has destroyed huge numbers of lives in our state and country. I agree with Dr. Fauci. It’s better to take more precautions than necessary than not to take enough. This virus doesn’t play fair. If we lift restrictions too soon, we could have an even greater resurgence. And think how much a resurgence would hurt our economy as well as our morale.
The present Virginia requirement that an absentee ballot must be signed by a witness is irresponsible in light the present situation. It’s no longer as simple as having a neighbor come over and sign. It’s a health risk for those who live alone and especially those with medical issues. Under the present circumstances absentee voting is the logical solution for voting in the upcoming elections. It should be safe for all Americans, regardless of race, religion, advanced age, or medical condition.
Gerry Kruger
Albemarle County
