Debra Susan Zirkle "Debbie" April 29, 1954 - June 12, 2020 Debra Susan Zirkle "Debbie", 66, of Tyro, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born on April 29, 1954, she was a daughter of the late William H. Zirkle Sr. and Laura Belle Oliver Zirkle. Debbie had been a nurse for Sharp Memorial Hospital in California where she worked for many years. She was a little spitfire who was as tough as they come. Having survived hurricane Camille, along with her brother, she learned what it meant to live life to the fullest and without fear. Debbie was athletic, loved to play sports, and was never one to let you win. She was also smart, holding several degrees, working her way through school. Her greatest achievement was one of a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Douglas Simpson and Tracey Shane Simpson, both of Shipman; the father of her sons, Douglas H. Simpson; a sister-in-law, Mary Zirkle; and a grandson, Shane Alexander Simpson of Shipman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Gary Stewart Zirkle and William H. Zirkle Jr.; and her sister, Audrey Zirkle. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastor Rob Mansfield. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967

