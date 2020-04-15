Roxie Stevens Wood passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 94. Born to Franzie and Bessie Showalter Stevens in 1925, she lived her life in Freshwater Cove, Lovingston. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Wood Sr. (Dooley), 14 of her siblings, and a great-grandson, Tanner Stinnette. She is survived by one brother, Paul Randolph Stevens (Phyllis) of Grottoes; a son, James Albert (Dool) Wood Jr. (Beth) of Lovingston; three daughters, Brenda Hughes of Lynchburg, Frances Bowen(Charles) of Lovingston, and Debra Martin (Steve) of Amherst; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. She loved her flowers, her family, and the beach! A family graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Woodland Memorial Park, Arrington. Pastor Carroll Martin officiated. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA, (434) 263-4097.
Most Popular
-
Jefferson, Bruce Lee
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Child dies after early-morning shooting in Roanoke
-
Baker Jr., Stephen Alfred
-
Liberty University student sues school, demands refunds after coronavirus pandemic shutters much of campus
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.