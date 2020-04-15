Roxie Stevens Wood passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 94. Born to Franzie and Bessie Showalter Stevens in 1925, she lived her life in Freshwater Cove, Lovingston. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Wood Sr. (Dooley), 14 of her siblings, and a great-grandson, Tanner Stinnette. She is survived by one brother, Paul Randolph Stevens (Phyllis) of Grottoes; a son, James Albert (Dool) Wood Jr. (Beth) of Lovingston; three daughters, Brenda Hughes of Lynchburg, Frances Bowen(Charles) of Lovingston, and Debra Martin (Steve) of Amherst; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. She loved her flowers, her family, and the beach! A family graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Woodland Memorial Park, Arrington. Pastor Carroll Martin officiated. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA, (434) 263-4097.

To plant a tree in memory of Roxie Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries