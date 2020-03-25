Wood, David Lee

David Lee Wood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1958, and is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest E. Wood Sr. and Lois Ann Wood; as well as his sister-in-law, Brenda Lee Wood. He is survived by his brother, Forrest E. Wood Jr.; his niece, Stacy A.W. Jones, and his great-nephews, Coleman E. Jones and Gavin G. Jones. The Wood family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Meridian House in Roseland, Va. for their infinite kindness and care, and continued support of David's well-being. The impact you have made will certainly never be forgotten. May you rest in peace, Uncle David. "To the weak became I as weak, that I might gain the weak: I am made all things to all men, that I might by all means save some." - I Corinthians 9:22 Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).
