Tinnell, Shirley Goolsby

Shirley Goolsby Tinnell, 81, of Wingina, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence. Born on May 1, 1938, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Robert Goolsby and Mary Goolsby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Tinnell; four brothers, Raymond, Willie, Ernest, and Herbert Goolsby; and one sister, Annie Campbell. She is survived by eight nephews and five nieces as well as other family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Goolsby Family Cemetery, Wingina with Pastor Dwayne Martin officiating. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434) 263-4097.

