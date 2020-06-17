November 28,1937 - June 9, 2020 Earl Lee Taylor Jr., of Schuyler, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was 82 years old. Earl was born in Schuyler, Va., on November 28, 1937, the son of the late Earl Lee Taylor Sr. and Lila Tyree Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Taylor. Earl (aka NIGHTHAWK) spent the majority of his life driving his tractor and trailer. He worked many years for Tapscott Brothers Logging and CountryLine, Inc. This gave him the opportunity to visit many places in America. He loved to talk about his travels. Earl is survived by his wife, Bea of Schuyler; his stepson, Lewis Whorley Jr (Angie); granddaughter, Jordan Whorley and great grandson, Remington Dix, all of Dillwyn; stepdaughter, Robbin Shifflett (Tony) of Troy; three brothers, Jimmy Taylor (Debbie) of Schuyler, Willie Taylor (Afton), and Buster Taylor (Kerri) of Earlysville; three sisters:, Irene Lawhorne (Jimmy) of Arrington, Nancy Wisdom (Glenn), and Linda Lamb, all of Charlottesville, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge some very special people for their friendship and support during Earl's illness, Jr. and Lily Tyler, Randy Tinnell, and Kim Beverly, all of Schuyler. We would also like to send a huge thank you to the Hospice of the Piedmont staff for their caring and compassion shown to Earl and his family during the last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Hospice of the Piedmont. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Woodland United Methodist Church Cemetery in Buckingham, with Pastor Greg Payne and Pastor Glenn Phillips officiating. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston is in charge of arrangements (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
