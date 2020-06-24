October 9, 1947 - June 14, 2020 Alice B. Taylor, 72, of Keene, went to be with Our Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1947, to the late Clinton Ballowe and Margie Ballowe Wallace. She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Joe) Taylor; her son, David Dean Taylor; her brothers, Richard Ballowe and Jerry Ballowe; and a special friend all through life, Mary Maxey; and her babies, Pooh, Hopper, Sweetie, Mutt-Mutt, and Gizmo. Her daughter, Rosa Carter went to be with Our Lord only several hours after her mother's passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She leaves behind to carry on her memories her son, Daniel "Danny" Taylor Sr.; her seven grandchildren, Jessica Pippin (Andy), Daniel Taylor Jr. (Nancy), Brittany Talley (Michael), Brystal Taylor, Christian Taylor, Tabitha Carter, Jeremiah Carter (Latricia); five great-grandchildren, Garrett Taylor, Ivyanna Carter, Jemiyah Carter, Jayden Taylor and Georgia Talley; two special nieces, Tonya Cosner and Tammy Ballowe; close friends that she considered her family, Jay and Amy Davis, Jared Sheetz, Dustin Davis, Travis Snead, Tanner Ardinger, K'Shawn Ardinger, Brain and Leeann Tate, Abigail Folsom, Dwaine and Laura Thacker; and her four fur babies, Cookie, Cupcake, Scrappy and Vicious. Alice worked at UVA Medical Center until retirement. She wrote in a lot of notebooks. Alice wrote a lot of letters to GOD, starting Dear GOD every note. One note she wrote many times in different ways and in her calendar on dates when she got ill or was feeling down was I appreciated you Danny. Thank you so much for being there for me for the good and the bad. Never giving up on me when I became ill. Along with her grandchildren, Mess (Jessica), Bo (Daniel), Tanner and K'Shawn for being there to help care for me once I became ill. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Mihalek with UVA Pulmonary, Dr. Mazimba with UVA Heart and Vascular and Humana Representative Colleen for their help in caring for her. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Alice's Home in Kenne, Va. Family are requested to be there at 5 p.m. and family friends between 6 and 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers you can donate in memory of Alice Taylor to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, Virginia 22949
