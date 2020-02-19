Spencer, Shirley Coleman

Shirley Coleman Spencer, 83, of Afton, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Fishersville. She was born on August 11, 1936, in West Virginia, to the late Theodore and Mary Coleman. Shirley is survived by her husband, James Lloyd "Jimmy" Spencer; two sons, George and Robert Salyer; two daughters, Tamara Hughes and Rhonda Salyer; a sister, Marilynn Shifflett; one dearly loved niece, Cheryl Sullivan (Erin); four grandsons, several other nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Janet Moses; her brothers -in-law, Kenny and Lynwood Spencer; along with her dog, Frosty, and her two special cats that she dearly loved. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020, at the graveside in Ridgecrest Cemetery with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. The family received friends at the gravesite. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel (434-263-4097).
