James Lloyd "Jimmy" Spencer, 75, of Afton, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1944, in Charlottesville, to the late Lloyd Winston Spencer and Ida Bell Spencer. Jimmy was a United States Army Veteran and a retired employee of Con-Agra. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Coleman Spencer on February 13, 2020. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Janet Deane Moses; his brothers, Winston Kenneth Spencer and Lynwood Thomas Spencer; two stepsons, George Salyer and Robert Salyer; two stepdaughters, Tamara Hughes and Rhonda K. Salyer; four step-grandsons, several other nieces and nephews; along with his dog, Frosty and his two special cats, that he and Shirley loved dearly. A graveside service was held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Lovingston. Pastor John P. Campbell officiated. The family received friends at the graveside. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).

To plant a tree in memory of James Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries